Bills Named Top Trade Destination For Promising 1,300-Yard WR

The Buffalo Bills made some changes to their wide receiving corps this offseason, but could still have room for another addition.

The Bills parted ways with two key late-season additions from last season, allowing Brandin Cooks to hit free agency without a new contract and cutting Mecole Hardman. The Bills did add a deep threat in DJ Moore, but Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon believes they could still add more talent through the trade block.

Bills Could Hit Trade Block for More Wide Receiver Talent

Gagnon broke down all of the positional needs for the Bills heading into the 2026 season, noting that the team is still a bit thin at wide receiver. He suggested the Bills could target Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell, who is coming back from a major injury to some uncertainty regarding his spot on the depth chart.