Bills Named Top Trade Destination For Promising 1,300-Yard WR

The Buffalo Bills made some changes to their wide receiving corps this offseason, but could still have room for another addition.
The Bills parted ways with two key late-season additions from last season, allowing Brandin Cooks to hit free agency without a new contract and cutting Mecole Hardman. The Bills did add a deep threat in DJ Moore, but Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon believes they could still add more talent through the trade block.
Bills Could Hit Trade Block for More Wide Receiver Talent
Gagnon broke down all of the positional needs for the Bills heading into the 2026 season, noting that the team is still a bit thin at wide receiver. He suggested the Bills could target Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell, who is coming back from a major injury to some uncertainty regarding his spot on the depth chart.
“In the case of Dell, we’re thinking of a scenario in which he returns to health but finds himself out of favor in a receiving corps that also features Nico Collins, Jaylin Noel and the incoming Kayshon Boutte,” Gagnon wrote.
Dell showed promise in his first two NFL seasons, making 98 total receptions for 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns. But after missing the 2025 season, it’s unclear where he’ll fit in with the Texans.
Gagnon identified some other potential targets, including Tre Tucker of the Las Vegas Raiders.
“It might be tough to convince the Raiders to move Tucker, but he’s a speed demon in a contract year who could put this offense over the top with the right supporting cast,” Gagnon wrote. “It’s possible Las Vegas will shift its focus to Jalen Nailor, Jack Bech and the tight ends and take something for Tucker before the deadline.”
Bills Facing Their Own Uncertainty
It’s not clear exactly how the Bills’ own depth chart will shake out after they landed Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears. Khalil Shakir had led the team in receiving each of the past two seasons, making 76 receptions for 821 yards and four touchdowns in 2024 and 72 receptions for 719 yards last year.
Shakir could take a secondary role to Moore in the offense, and it’s also unclear whether he will be at 100% to start the season. As reporter Matt Zenitz noted, Shakir was held out of practice last week with an injury and optimism — but no certainty — that he would be able to play in Week 1.
“#Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir has missed practice time recently with an undisclosed injury but there’s currently optimism he’ll end up being available for Buffalo’s opener vs. the #Texans, sources tell @CBSSports,” Zenitz shared in a post on X. “The Bills are being cautious with him.”
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