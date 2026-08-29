Bills Part Ways With 6-Foot-5 WR Before Final Roster Cutdown

The Buffalo Bills made the first chop at their roster, parting ways with 13 players ahead of Sunday’s cutdown deadline including a big-bodied wide receiver.

The team announced the moves on Saturday, sharing that wide receiver Quentin Skinner was among the players released. Skinner was looking to earn a spot in a crowded wide receiver room, but failed to make a strong enough impression to stick on the final 53-man roster.

Bills Cut Big Wide Receiver With Highmark Stadium Connection

The 6-foot-5 Skinner came into the NFL last season with the New York Jets, spending most of the season on the practice squad and appearing in one game. He made one reception for 10 yards in the season finale loss to the Bills, the final game at Highmark Stadium.

Skinner had fallen down the depth chart during the preseason, but could be a candidate to return to the practice squad.

Bills Making Other Trims to Wide Receiving Corps

The Bills already made another cut to their wide receiver group, announcing earlier on Saturday that they cut veteran Mecole Hardman Jr. He had joined the team late last season amid struggles for the wide receiving corps, making an impression on special teams but struggling with drops and turnovers.

Hardman missed a long stretch due to injury, then returned to catch a touchdown in the team’s playoff loss to the Denver Broncos. He struggled through training camp and the preseason, however, making some drops.

The Bills appeared to move him out of the punt return spot, inserting running back and kick returner Ray Davis as the preseason went on.