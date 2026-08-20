Bills Part Ways With 6-Foot-4, 316-Pound DT After Offseason Re-Signing

“Akingbesote possesses the size, length and athleticism for consideration as an even-front three-technique or an odd-front defensive end,” Zierlein wrote. “He gets off the ball with adequate quickness and has the length to punch, separate and create opportunities. When he’s not first in, stronger guards tend to keep him under control. The sack production is lower, but tape flashes show there is meat on that bone. Akingbesote isn’t ready for the pro game right now, but he has traits and developmental potential if a team is willing to invest the time.”

Bills Add New Defensive Lineman

The Bills used their newly opened roster spot to sign 30-year-old veteran Greg Gaines, a defensive lineman who spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gaines appeared in 17 games with four starts, making 23 total tackles with two sacks and three tackles for a loss.

The Bills are looking for more size in the middle of their defensive line under Leonhard’s 3-4 scheme. Gaines is a veteran of that scheme and played with Bills edge rusher Michael Hoecht on the Los Angeles Rams.

Reporter Chris Trapasso of SB Nation’s Buffalo Rumblings suggested that Gaines could be an important roster addition for a Bills team that lacked defensive line depth in recent seasons. He serve as a backup to budding star Deone Walker.

“And for as good as Walker may become as the man in the middle of the Bills defensive line in Year 2 and beyond, it was painfully obvious the 2026 iteration of this team was lacking in the depth department behind him,” Trapasso wrote.