Bills Part Ways With 1,000-Yard Receiver in Move Before Minicamp

The Buffalo Bills are continuing to fine-tune their roster as the mandatory portion of offseason practices approaches, parting ways with an undrafted free agent receiver coming off a 1,000-yard college career.

The Bills announced on May 20 that they released wide receiver Hal Pressley III, who had joined the team after the NFL draft and was expected to compete for a spot on the practice squad. The Bills added another wide receiver in a corresponding move, adding some competition to a position that saw plenty of changes over the last year.

Bills Cut Ties With Former Comeback Player

Presley is coming off a strong career at Baylor, where he made 81 catches for 1,048 yards and seven touchdowns. Presley had gotten some interest ahead of the NFL draft, earning a visit from the Denver Broncos.

As Baylor noted in a press release last year, Presley was named to the Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch List after overcoming a season-ending injury in 2023.

“Presley started in each of BU’s first six games of the 2023 season, catching 17 passes for 222 yards before suffering a season-ending injury,” the team noted. “He was previously named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection in 2022 after racking up 382 receiving yards on 32 receptions with four touchdowns, including a catch in all 13 of Baylor’s games.”

In releasing Presley, the Bills used the open roster spot to sign veteran wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson. He had appeared in three games for the Las Vegas Raiders last season, making three catches for 18 yards and a touchdown, before being released earlier this offseason.

Bills Add Competition at Wide Receiver

The Bills gave their wide receiving corps a new identity last season, parting ways with top receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis and instead adopting an “everybody eats” approach that spread the ball out more evenly.

The Bills brought in a group of veteran receivers and drafted Keon Coleman to build their new-look wide receiving corps, then underwent more changes this offseason. The Bills added veteran receiver Elijah Moore, a steady pass-catcher who notched at least 450 yards through his first four NFL seasons.

Moore said he was excited about the move, expressing excitement to play with an MVP quarterback in Josh Allen after uneven quarterback play during his years with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns