Bills Dealt Major News 48 Hours Before Patriots Game

The Buffalo Bills are set to face a New England Patriots squad that has been depleted by injuries. New England released the team’s final injury report ahead of the Week 4 matchup.

The Patriots have a lengthy list of players who are questionable to play against the Bills. New England has already ruled out two key players against Buffalo.

Patriots star cornerback Christian Gonzalez and defensive tackle Christian Barmore have both been ruled out against the Bills. Both players are dealing with shoulder injuries and were unable to practice throughout the week.

The Patriots’ short-handed defense should give the Bills’ explosive offense a chance to get back on track in Week 4 after an underwhelming outing against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here’s what you need to know about the Patriots-Bills game.

Patriots vs. Bills: New England Has 7 Players Listed as Questionable to Play Against Buffalo

New England has seven players listed as questionable for the Week 4 showdown. The following Patriots players are listed as questionable on the final injury report: corner Channing Canada, linebacker Christian Elliss, fullback Reggie Gilliam, linebacker Dre’Mont Jones, tackle Morgan Moses, tight end Eli Raridon and safety Craig Woodson.

Another storyline worth watching is quarterback Drake Maye who is battling a shoulder injury. Maye has been cleared to play against the Bills but has not looked like himself to start the season.

New England listed Maye on the injury report throughout the week.

“We’re just trying to follow protocol exactly how it’s given to us as it relates to the injury report,” Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said of Maye, per the Patriots’ official website. “The fact that it’s a quarterback, those things get looked at very closely, so again, we want to make sure we are transparent.

“So, we listed [Maye] on the injury report. There were no limitations. He practiced full,” Vrabel continued.

“He didn’t miss any reps. But we felt like it was best to list it just to make sure that we’re doing everything that we’re supposed to do.”

Bills QB Josh Allen Is Dealing With an Injury Ahead of Patriots Game

The Bills have three players whose status remains in doubt for Week 4. Cornerback Christian Benford (toe) and running back Ray Davis (hamstring) are both listed as questionable against the Patriots.

Defensive lineman T.J. Sanders (illness) is doubtful to play in Week 4. Josh Allen appears to be dealing with a mysterious knee injury but has not been listed on the daily report.

“Those sneaks aren’t as glamorous as everyone thinks they are,” Allen explained in a September 30, media session. “You’re putting yourself up to getting some nice little hits on you there.

“And I know that to do this as well as I want to play and to play as long as I want to play, I know that I have to limit those hits,” Allen added.

“And I haven’t been doing a great job of that early on this season. So just finding ways to, again, take those hits off me and getting touchdowns to other guys.”