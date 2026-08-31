Bills Bring Back Beloved Preseason Performer to Practice Squad Following Release: Report

The Bills had to trim their roster to 53 players on Sunday, and that meant some harsh cuts. One of the players Buffalo had to release was wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin, but good news came his way after he cleared waivers on Monday.

Maclin is Heading to the Bills Practice Squad

ESPN’s Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg reported that the Bills are signing Maclin to their practice squad.

Maclin played six seasons of college football, starting at Missouri, then transferring to North Texas, and finishing up at Kentucky for the last two seasons.

The 24-year-old receiver signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent on a three-year, $3.1 million deal.

Maclin had a nice preseason, recording three receptions for 120 yards and one score. He had a 71-yard touchdown grab against the Cleveland Browns in the second preseason game.

“We checked it to our man-beater, and in my mind, anytime it’s man, I’ve got to go win,” Maclin said after the game, via Ryan Miller from the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle. “I’m glad the quarterback was able to give me the opportunity. So when I caught it, it happened so fast. I didn’t even think I was going to score.”

The name Maclin may sound familiar to many NFL fans. He is the cousin of former NFL wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, who had a great college career at Missouri. The Philadelphia Eagles drafted him with the 19th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Jeremy spent eight seasons in the NFL: five with the Eagles, two with the Kansas City Chiefs and one with the Baltimore Ravens before retiring in 2017.