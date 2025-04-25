Bills Pick Max Hairston Earns Praise for Actions at NFL Draft

Even before he officially became the newest member of the Buffalo Bills, cornerback Max Hairston was making a big impression on fans.

The Kentucky cornerback was the No. 30 overall pick, joining a Bills team needing some help in the secondary. Hairston told reporters after the draft that he was excited to start, but fans caught on to his excitement long before he joined the Bills.

Maxwell Hairston’s Viral Moment During NFL Draft

Hairston had plenty of airtime on ESPN’s broadcast of the NFL draft’s first round on Thursday. He was one of a handful of players invited to Green Bay for the draft and was seated near the stage and enthusiastically greeted all of the players who were drafted with a hug and big handshake.

Hairston said after his selection that he was genuinely happy for all the other players picked before him and wanted to share his excitement with them.

“I’m a very happy and energetic person, and the fact that I’m in the green room right now is just so exciting for me,” Hairston said. “The fact that I knew the majority of the guys that got picked, of course I had to show some love…we worked so hard for this opportunity, and to all hear our names called, ‘Man, it’s truly beautiful.’ ” View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter) Hairston’s excitement for his fellow players earned some big praise from those watching the draft.

“New Bills CB Max Hairston’s spot in the green room is the closest one to the stage,” wrote ESPN’s Field Yates in a post on X. “With each player that has been picked and walked past his spot, Hairston has celebrated that player and cheered him on like he was a lifelong friend. Genuine support. Now, he gets his moment.”

“Find yourself a Hype Man like Maxwell Hairston!” noted reporter Lee K. Howard in a post on X. “Love to see his genuine joy for his fellow draft prospects. #NFLDraft”

Hairston also saved plenty of excitement for when he was drafted, yelling with joy after the Bills called his name at No. 30.

Bills Couldn’t Pass Up on Maxwell Hairston

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the team gave first-round grades to only about 10 players, and Hairston was one of them. So when the Kentucky cornerback was still available when their pick came up near the end of the first round, the Bills couldn’t pass him up.

Hairston is one of the most physically talented players in this year’s draft, leading all players with a 4.28-second time in the 40-yard dash.

“It’s hard to have recovery speed like that,” Beane said. “Some guys run fast, they run track fast, but they don’t play fast. I don’t know if I could say 4.26, but you saw 4.3 on film as a player.