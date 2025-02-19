Photos of Bills Players Posing With President Trump Attracts Viral Attention

A group of Buffalo Bills players spent part of their offseason rubbing elbows with President Donald Trump — and the picture of their outing is generating some viral responses.
The picture was posted by Bills lineman Spencer Brown on Instagram, showing the president posing with a group of Bills players including punter Sam Martin, tight end Dalton Kincaid, and linemen Ryan Van Demark and the recently retired Tommy Doyle.
Bills Fans React to Image
The picture was taken at Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday. While some outlets reported that the Bills players golfed with Trump, Doyle hinted on his Instagram story that they only met and posed for a picture with him.
The picture drew some strong reactions from fans, including some who expressed disappointment with the players for spending time with the polarizing political figure.
“Well, as part of the Bills Mafia, there goes my support for these players. Definitely most disappointed in Kincaid,” one fan responded to Brown’s post on Instagram.
“Well this ain’t a good look,” another wrote.
This isn’t the first time a Bills player has sparked controversy due to an affiliation with Trump and his company’s golf properties. In 2023, then-Bills safety Jordan Poyer faced a strong backlash after planning to hold a charity event at a course owned by Trump.
Poyer announced that he was pausing plans for the tournament but said he would continue to use his platform to have an impact beyond the field.
“This game is allowing me to have a platform and have a voice that a lot of others don’t have and won’t (use),” Poyer said, via the Buffalo News. “I’m not going to be afraid of it. I’m not going to run from it.”
Poyer later announced that the tournament would go forward but tried to steer clear of any controversies surrounding Trump, who at the time was facing federal indictments amid his run to return to the White House.
“I’m trying to put the sides away,” Poyer said, via Pro Football Talk. “Let’s talk about me and you. Let’s talk about us. Let’s come together, regardless of what side you’re on.”
Legendary Bills Coach Endorsed Donald Trump’s Opponent
There are some competing political alliances in the team’s orbit. In September, former head coach Marv Levy joined a group of 15 Pro Football Hall of Famers to endorse Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.
The former NFL players and coaches were part of the group Athletes for Harris, which was led by NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson.
“I’m so happy to be a part of Athletes for Harris,” Johnson said in a statement at the time, via The Hollywood Reporter. “I have known Vice President Harris for over 25 years, and you can count on her to deliver on what she says she is going to do. She’ll be a President for all people, no matter the race, language, sexual orientation, or party line. She showed all of us — and showed the world — that she was ready to be President, how smart she is, and her plan for the country in that debate.”
