Photos of Bills Players Posing With President Trump Attracts Viral Attention

A group of Buffalo Bills players spent part of their offseason rubbing elbows with President Donald Trump — and the picture of their outing is generating some viral responses.

The picture was posted by Bills lineman Spencer Brown on Instagram, showing the president posing with a group of Bills players including punter Sam Martin, tight end Dalton Kincaid, and linemen Ryan Van Demark and the recently retired Tommy Doyle.

Bills Fans React to Image

The picture was taken at Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday. While some outlets reported that the Bills players golfed with Trump, Doyle hinted on his Instagram story that they only met and posed for a picture with him.

The picture drew some strong reactions from fans, including some who expressed disappointment with the players for spending time with the polarizing political figure.

“Well, as part of the Bills Mafia, there goes my support for these players. Definitely most disappointed in Kincaid,” one fan responded to Brown’s post on Instagram.

“Well this ain’t a good look,” another wrote.

This isn’t the first time a Bills player has sparked controversy due to an affiliation with Trump and his company’s golf properties. In 2023, then-Bills safety Jordan Poyer faced a strong backlash after planning to hold a charity event at a course owned by Trump.

Poyer announced that he was pausing plans for the tournament but said he would continue to use his platform to have an impact beyond the field.