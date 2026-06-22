Bills Get Positive Update on Brandon Aiyuk Trade Rumors

“If a team wants to add San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk, it can likely do so at a bargain price,” Knox wrote. “His relationship with the 49ers soured last offseason amid his recovery from a season-ending 2024 knee injury. San Francisco voided Aiyuk’s 2026 guarantees and had made it clear that he’s on the trade market.”

Knox suggested the Washington Commanders and rival Miami Dolphins would be the most likely to land Aiyuk, but noted that his estrangement from the 49ers may leave teams wary of spending even a low price.

“The question is whether any teams will be truly interested in Aiyuk, even at a bargain price,” Knox wrote. “It remains unclear just how Aiyuk’s recovery has progressed, and he didn’t exactly paint himself as a positive influence when he publicly attacked the 49ers earlier this month.”

Others believe the Bills could make a run at Aiyuk, even if it’s a higher price. Jarrett Bailey of The Sporting News suggested before the NFL draft that the Bills might be willing to spend a pair of fourth-round picks to land him.

“Aiyuk is coming off an ACL injury, and the 49ers are reportedly open to trading the star receiver just one offseason after signing him to a four-year, $120 million extension,” Bailey wrote. “His cap hit in 2025 is just over $11 million, which Buffalo can afford with a few easy contract restructures and cuts. And while the “everyone eats” mentality is something the Bills embrace, they still need a true No. 1 separator on the outside, which Aiyuk would provide them with.”

Bills Face Another Big Decision at Wide Receiver

The Bills may have some other decisions to make in their existing wide receiving corps, including the status of embattled third-year receiver Keon Coleman. He was benched twice in the 2025 season for disciplinary reasons, then became a target for owner Terry Pegula at the team’s year-end press conference, blaming former coach Sean McDermott for pushing to draft him in 2024.

CBS Sports warned that the addition of DJ Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears could push Coleman further down the depth chart.

“Why he will bust: Buffalo added DJ Moore to the receiver room after a trade with the Chicago Bears,” the report noted. “That eliminates the idea of Coleman developing into Allen’s top option and could eat into his snap count, especially with Josh Palmer and Khalil Shakir also in the room.”