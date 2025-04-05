Hi, Subscriber

Bills Look Into ‘Explosive’ Cornerback to Replace 15-Game Starter

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Shavon Revel
Getty
Shavon Revel Jr. speaks to reporters at the NFL combine.

The Buffalo Bills have an opening in their secondary and could be looking into one of the top cornerbacks of the NFL draft to fill it.

Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com reported that the Bills are hosting East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. on a pre-draft visit next week. Talbot noted that Revel was once seen as a top cornerback of the 2025 draft class but suffered a torn ACL after a hot start last season and could now be attainable for the Bills at the No. 30 overall pick.

Bills Need Another Starting Cornerback

The Bills took a big step for the future of their secondary this week, officially signing cornerback Christian Benford to a four-year contract extension worth a total of $76 million. The Bills still need some help opposite Benford, with 15-game starter Rasul Douglas hitting free agency after the conclusion of his contract.

Revel could fill that role. As NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein noted, the East Carolina cornerback has the skills to become an NFL starter.

“He has ideal length and good vision from zone, and he should continue to improve in that coverage with more experience,” Zierlein wrote. “Revel suffered a torn ACL in September, but his measurables, explosiveness and upside give him a good chance to become an early starter.”

The Bills have not used a first-round pick on a cornerback since 2022, when they moved up the board to select Kaiir Elam. The move ultimately fell flat, with Elam struggling to maintain a starting role and eventually falling to the bottom of the depth chart. The Bills traded Elam to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason.

If the Bills do plan to select Revel, they could have the chance to make a draft move to land him — either moving down out of the first round or up in the second round. NFL.com projected the cornerback as the No. 52 overall pick.

The Bills are exploring other draft options as well. Talbot reported on X that the team is also hosting a pre-draft visit with Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos.

Amos is coming off a season where he earned All-SEC honors, leading his team with 13 passes defensed.

The team has other needs it can address with the first-round pick, including other holes in the defense. The Bills are in need of more depth in their pass-rushing group, with some insiders believing that will be the target with the No. 30 overall pick.

Bills Could Still Bring Back Rasul Douglas

The Bills have not closed the door on Douglas returning for another season. General manager Brandon Beane told reporters this week that the team is still keeping tabs on both Douglas and another veteran player who hit free agency.

“Brandon Beane says the #Bills have not closed the door on bringing back CB Rasul Douglas or WR Amari Cooper,” reporter Alex Brasky shared in a post on X.

Douglas has remained close to the team, congratulating Benford on his contract extension and hinting that he would be open to a return to Buffalo.

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

Buffalo Bills Players

Josh Allen's headshot J. Allen
Alec Anderson's headshot A. Anderson
Joe Andreessen's headshot J. Andreessen
Tyler Bass's headshot T. Bass
Christian Benford's headshot C. Benford
Terrel Bernard's headshot T. Bernard
Cole Bishop's headshot C. Bishop
Joey Bosa's headshot J. Bosa
Spencer Brown's headshot S. Brown
Shane Buechele's headshot S. Buechele
Jake Camarda's headshot J. Camarda
DeWayne Carter's headshot D. Carter
Travis Clayton's headshot T. Clayton
Brandon Codrington's headshot B. Codrington
Keon Coleman's headshot K. Coleman
James Cook's headshot J. Cook
Te'Cory Couch's headshot T. Couch
Zach Davidson's headshot Z. Davidson
Ray Davis's headshot R. Davis
Dion Dawkins's headshot D. Dawkins
Branson Deen's headshot B. Deen
Mike Edwards's headshot M. Edwards
David Edwards's headshot D. Edwards
A.J. Epenesa's headshot A. Epenesa
Darrynton Evans's headshot D. Evans
Reid Ferguson's headshot R. Ferguson
Darrick Forrest's headshot D. Forrest
Reggie Gilliam's headshot R. Gilliam
Frank Gore's headshot F. Gore
Richard Gouraige's headshot R. Gouraige
Tylan Grable's headshot T. Grable
Kendrick Green's headshot K. Green
KJ Hamler's headshot K. Hamler
Damar Hamlin's headshot D. Hamlin
Daequan Hardy's headshot D. Hardy
Michael Hoecht's headshot M. Hoecht
Ja'Marcus Ingram's headshot J. Ingram
Dane Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Ty Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Taron Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
DaQuan Jones's headshot D. Jones
Dalton Kincaid's headshot D. Kincaid
Dawson Knox's headshot D. Knox
Cam Lewis's headshot C. Lewis
Zion Logue's headshot Z. Logue
Connor McGovern's headshot C. McGovern
Matt Milano's headshot M. Milano
Larry Ogunjobi's headshot L. Ogunjobi
Ed Oliver's headshot E. Oliver
Joshua Palmer's headshot J. Palmer
Taylor Rapp's headshot T. Rapp
Brad Robbins's headshot B. Robbins
Armani Rogers's headshot A. Rogers
Greg Rousseau's headshot G. Rousseau
Curtis Samuel's headshot C. Samuel
Khalil Shakir's headshot K. Shakir
Tyrell Shavers's headshot T. Shavers
Laviska Shenault's headshot L. Shenault
Javon Solomon's headshot J. Solomon
Baylon Spector's headshot B. Spector
O'Cyrus Torrence's headshot O. Torrence
Mitch Trubisky's headshot M. Trubisky
Edefuan Ulofoshio's headshot E. Ulofoshio
Ryan Van Demark's headshot R. Van Demark
Sedrick Van Pran's headshot S. Van Pran-Granger
Jalen Virgil's headshot J. Virgil
Mike White's headshot M. White
Dorian Williams's headshot D. Williams

Comments

Bills Look Into ‘Explosive’ Cornerback to Replace 15-Game Starter

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x