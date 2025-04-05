Bills Look Into ‘Explosive’ Cornerback to Replace 15-Game Starter

The Buffalo Bills have an opening in their secondary and could be looking into one of the top cornerbacks of the NFL draft to fill it.

Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com reported that the Bills are hosting East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. on a pre-draft visit next week. Talbot noted that Revel was once seen as a top cornerback of the 2025 draft class but suffered a torn ACL after a hot start last season and could now be attainable for the Bills at the No. 30 overall pick.

Bills Need Another Starting Cornerback

The Bills took a big step for the future of their secondary this week, officially signing cornerback Christian Benford to a four-year contract extension worth a total of $76 million. The Bills still need some help opposite Benford, with 15-game starter Rasul Douglas hitting free agency after the conclusion of his contract.

Revel could fill that role. As NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein noted, the East Carolina cornerback has the skills to become an NFL starter.

“He has ideal length and good vision from zone, and he should continue to improve in that coverage with more experience,” Zierlein wrote. “Revel suffered a torn ACL in September, but his measurables, explosiveness and upside give him a good chance to become an early starter.”

The Bills have not used a first-round pick on a cornerback since 2022, when they moved up the board to select Kaiir Elam. The move ultimately fell flat, with Elam struggling to maintain a starting role and eventually falling to the bottom of the depth chart. The Bills traded Elam to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason.

If the Bills do plan to select Revel, they could have the chance to make a draft move to land him — either moving down out of the first round or up in the second round. NFL.com projected the cornerback as the No. 52 overall pick.

The Bills are exploring other draft options as well. Talbot reported on X that the team is also hosting a pre-draft visit with Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos.

Amos is coming off a season where he earned All-SEC honors, leading his team with 13 passes defensed.

The team has other needs it can address with the first-round pick, including other holes in the defense. The Bills are in need of more depth in their pass-rushing group, with some insiders believing that will be the target with the No. 30 overall pick.

Bills Could Still Bring Back Rasul Douglas

The Bills have not closed the door on Douglas returning for another season. General manager Brandon Beane told reporters this week that the team is still keeping tabs on both Douglas and another veteran player who hit free agency.

“Brandon Beane says the #Bills have not closed the door on bringing back CB Rasul Douglas or WR Amari Cooper,” reporter Alex Brasky shared in a post on X.

Douglas has remained close to the team, congratulating Benford on his contract extension and hinting that he would be open to a return to Buffalo.