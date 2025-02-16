Bills Predicted to Add ‘Rugged’ Pass Rusher for 2025 Season

The Buffalo Bills have taken some big swings at improving their pass rush in recent seasons, landing All-Pro Von Miller on a $120 million deal and using a slew of first- and second-day draft picks on edge rushers.

Despite the big investments, the Bills have still struggled to get consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks, a problem that was glaring in the team’s AFC Championship game loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

One insider believes the Bills will take another swing this spring, using their first-round draft pick on a “rugged” pass rusher who can bring some versatility to Buffalo’s defensive line.

Bills Snag National Champion Defender

Kyle Dvorchak of NBC Sports predicted that the Bills would use their No. 30 overall pick on edge rusher J.T. Tuimoloau, who is fresh off a national championship with Ohio State. Dvorchak noted that the Bills are in need of some help on the defensive line, with Tuimoloau and a teammate as potential options.

“The Bills were 21st in pressure rate and 24th in sack rate last year,” Dvorchak wrote. “Plus, Von Miller’s status is up in the air as the Bills can save $17.4 million in cap space with a post-June 1 cut. Ohio State has two potential first-round EDGE defenders that would be viable selections in this spot between Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer.”

Dvorchak noted that Tuimoloau seems to edge out his teammate due to his production and physical traits.

“However, Tuimoloau held a significant advantage in sacks (12.5 vs. 9), TFLs (22 vs. 9) and is a year younger than his teammate. Sawyer has the edge in some other metrics — pressures and PFF’s pass-rush grade — but I’ll side with the younger, larger, and better run defender in Tuimoloau,” Dvorchak wrote.

The Bills could have an opening on the edge in the coming season, with many insiders predicting the team could part ways with Miller. He has a base salary of $17.5 million in 2025, but the Bills could save close to $8.5 million by releasing him.

The All-Pro edge rusher said he wants to return, telling reporters after the season-ending loss to the Chiefs that he hopes to be a contributor again next season.

“However long my key card works in this building, I’m gonna keep coming up in here and I’m going to keep coming in and trying to make [a Super Bowl] happen,” Miller said. “I want to be here. I plan on being a Buffalo Bill for sure.”

J.T. Tuimoloau Predicted to Become Solid NFL Contributor

In a pre-draft profile, NFL.com predicted Tuimoloau would eventually grow into a “good NFL starter,” though he is “unlikely to become a star.”

The report noted that Tuimoloau shined when it mattered the most, racking up 6.5 total sacks through four games in the College Football Playoff.

“Rugged edge defender with the size, length and toughness to play up or down in hybrid fronts,” the report noted. “Tuimoloau plays to his size. His game revolves around power and force. He uses well-timed strikes and good length to stay separated and shed the block cleanly. He plays hard but has average pursuit quickness outside the box and trouble holding his ground against drive blockers in-line.