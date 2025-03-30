Hi, Subscriber

Bills Predicted to Add ‘Swiss Army Knife’ to Defense in NFL Draft Trade

  • 18 Shares
  • Updated
Nick Emmanwori
Getty
Nick Emmanwori reaches for an interception in a South Carolina game.

The Buffalo Bills had a transitional year at safety in 2024, moving on from longtime stars Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde and turning instead to a new pair of starters.

The Bills could continue to refine the position in the coming year, with one analyst predicting the team will jump up the board in the NFL draft to take one of this year’s most versatile players.

Bills Look to the Future of the Secondary

The Bills are largely set at safety for the coming season, bringing back starter Damar Hamlin on a one-year contract while fellow starter Taylor Rapp is under contract for another two seasons. Cole Bishop is expected to compete for a starting role as well after showing improvement during his rookie season.

But analyst Kyle Stackpole of CBS Sports believes the Bills will add some competition to the mix, trading up in the first round of the NFL draft to land South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori at No. 24 overall.

As Stackpole noted, the Bills have not been shy about moving up in the first round in recent years. General manager Brandon Beane moved up to take cornerback Kaiir Elam and tight end Dalton Kincaid in recent years, finding mixed success with the moves.

“The Bills have traded up in the first round in four of the past six drafts, and they do so again here, adding a Swiss Army knife to their defense in Nick Emmanwori,” Stackpole wrote. “Buffalo gives up No. 30 and No. 109 (Round 4) to move up six spots.”

The Bills do have 10 picks at their disposal in the upcoming draft and no glaring holes to fill, so Beane could have the chance to package some of them in draft trades if they find the right player.

SI.com’s Randy Gurzi endorsed the idea of trading up for Emmanwori, saying the package of picks “would be a small price to pay” for the 6-foot-3, 220-pound safety who showed out at the NFL combine.

“Emmanwori can play in the box and in deep coverage, making him a versatile weapon,” Gurzi wrote. “Safety isn’t the biggest need for Buffalo but adding a difference-maker such as Emmanwori could help them finally get over the hump.”

Bills Have Other Needs in the Secondary

While the Bills are relatively set at safety, the team will likely need to replace starting cornerback Rasul Douglas, who hit free agency at the expiration of his contract. Douglas was a steady presence in the secondary for the Bills, despite some struggles at times in coverage.

If the Bills don’t trade up the board, they could use their first-round pick to address the vacancy. Analyst Pete Prisco of CBS Sports suggested the Bills could land Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston with the No. 30 overall pick

“When I watch Hairston’s tape, he’s a guy that not only can cover in man-to-man situations, but he’s willing to go hit you,” Prisco said in an appearance on One Bills Live. “That’s something that you don’t see a lot and I know the Bills are big on their corners being able to tackle.”

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

Buffalo Bills Players

Josh Allen's headshot J. Allen
Alec Anderson's headshot A. Anderson
Joe Andreessen's headshot J. Andreessen
Tyler Bass's headshot T. Bass
Christian Benford's headshot C. Benford
Terrel Bernard's headshot T. Bernard
Cole Bishop's headshot C. Bishop
Joey Bosa's headshot J. Bosa
Spencer Brown's headshot S. Brown
Shane Buechele's headshot S. Buechele
Jake Camarda's headshot J. Camarda
DeWayne Carter's headshot D. Carter
Travis Clayton's headshot T. Clayton
Brandon Codrington's headshot B. Codrington
Keon Coleman's headshot K. Coleman
James Cook's headshot J. Cook
Te'Cory Couch's headshot T. Couch
Zach Davidson's headshot Z. Davidson
Ray Davis's headshot R. Davis
Dion Dawkins's headshot D. Dawkins
Branson Deen's headshot B. Deen
Mike Edwards's headshot M. Edwards
David Edwards's headshot D. Edwards
A.J. Epenesa's headshot A. Epenesa
Darrynton Evans's headshot D. Evans
Reid Ferguson's headshot R. Ferguson
Darrick Forrest's headshot D. Forrest
Reggie Gilliam's headshot R. Gilliam
Frank Gore's headshot F. Gore
Richard Gouraige's headshot R. Gouraige
Tylan Grable's headshot T. Grable
Kendrick Green's headshot K. Green
KJ Hamler's headshot K. Hamler
Damar Hamlin's headshot D. Hamlin
Daequan Hardy's headshot D. Hardy
Michael Hoecht's headshot M. Hoecht
Ja'Marcus Ingram's headshot J. Ingram
Dane Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Ty Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Taron Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
DaQuan Jones's headshot D. Jones
Dalton Kincaid's headshot D. Kincaid
Dawson Knox's headshot D. Knox
Cam Lewis's headshot C. Lewis
Zion Logue's headshot Z. Logue
Connor McGovern's headshot C. McGovern
Matt Milano's headshot M. Milano
Larry Ogunjobi's headshot L. Ogunjobi
Ed Oliver's headshot E. Oliver
Joshua Palmer's headshot J. Palmer
Taylor Rapp's headshot T. Rapp
Armani Rogers's headshot A. Rogers
Greg Rousseau's headshot G. Rousseau
Curtis Samuel's headshot C. Samuel
Khalil Shakir's headshot K. Shakir
Tyrell Shavers's headshot T. Shavers
Laviska Shenault's headshot L. Shenault
Javon Solomon's headshot J. Solomon
Baylon Spector's headshot B. Spector
O'Cyrus Torrence's headshot O. Torrence
Mitch Trubisky's headshot M. Trubisky
Edefuan Ulofoshio's headshot E. Ulofoshio
Ryan Van Demark's headshot R. Van Demark
Sedrick Van Pran's headshot S. Van Pran-Granger
Jalen Virgil's headshot J. Virgil
Mike White's headshot M. White
Dorian Williams's headshot D. Williams

Comments

Bills Predicted to Add ‘Swiss Army Knife’ to Defense in NFL Draft Trade

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x