Bills Predicted to Make Surprise Decision on New $12.6 Million Star

The Buffalo Bills gave their pass rush a major boost when they landed former Pro Bowler Joey Bosa in free agency, but one insider believes he could be on the bench to start the season.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton predicted starting lineups for all 32 NFL teams, suggesting the Bills will stick with their incumbent defensive end and use Bosa off the bench. Moton suggested the team could have a battle brewing in training camp, but noted that the Bills may have long-term plans that include keeping Bosa under wraps.

Bills Bench Joey Bosa, Start A.J. Epenesa

Moton predicted the Bills would return to last year’s defensive end starters, Greg Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa, while bringing Bosa in off the bench.

“Epenesa will have to fend off free-agent signing Joey Bosa, who Buffalo might want to keep on a pitch count to begin the season,” Moton wrote.

The Bills were able to land Bosa on a one-year, $12.6 million deal in part due to his recent history with injuries. The Athletic’s Cale Clinton and Dianna Russini pointed out that the Los Angeles Chargers chose to release Bosa after he was hampered by injuries.

“All the injuries have taken their toll on him, which led to not only his release but the Bills being able to get him at a manageable price point, given his past production,” the report noted. “If they can get a full season out of Bosa without injuries, the one-year investment will be worth the modest price tag for his position.”

Some Bills insiders see the signing as a low-risk move for the Bills, with Bosa coming in at an affordable price and no expectations of needing to fill a significant role.

“Bosa is a swing for the fence,” noted reporter Matt Bove of WKBW in a post on X. “Might strike out swinging. Might hit a home run. But I love that they could get it done on a one-year deal. Really mitigates the risk that comes with a player that has his injury history. He and Rousseau is a really nice combo.”

Bills Love Rotating Defensive Linemen

Past history and head coach Sean McDermott’s defensive philosophy seem to support the idea that Bosa will take on a lighter role. The team employs a heavy rotation at defensive end, especially for edge rushers who are primarily coming in on passing downs.

That was the approach with Von Miller, who even before his torn ACL in 2022 had a relatively low snap count. After staying on the field for more than 80% of defensive snaps through most of his tenure with the Denver Broncos, Miller appeared in 61% of snaps in his first season with the Bills.

Moton predicted the Bills could have some other position battles brewing on defense, with a returning veteran likely starting the season on the bench with Bosa.