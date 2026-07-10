Bills Predicted to Part Ways With Fan-Favorite RB in Final Cuts

The Buffalo Bills have a top-loaded backfield, with reigning NFL rushing champion James Cook once again expected to receive the bulk of the carries.

But the team also has solid depth behind Cook, which is expected to leave a fan-favorite running back on the chopping block when it comes time for final cuts at the end of the summer.

Frank Gore Jr. Faces Long Path to Bills’ Roster

SI.com writer Alex Brasky broke down the roster bubble at running back this summer, noting that practice-squad member Frank Gore Jr. once again faces an uphill climb to make the final 53-man roster. Brasky noted that Gore is solidly behind backups Ty Johnson and Ray Davis, who are roster locks.

“A fan favorite is once again unlikely to crack the 53-man roster out of training camp, as Frank Gore Jr. has a long way to go if he hopes to beat out Johnson or Davis for a reserve role,” Brasky wrote. “It’s highly unlikely Gore Jr. could do enough during camp to force the Bills into keeping four non-fullbacks at the position.”

Gore is the son of former Bills running back Frank Gore Sr., who played for the Bills in 2019 and helped lead them to the first playoff berth of Josh Allen’s career. Gore Jr. made a strong impression after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2024, topping 100 yards in the preseason finale, but he has remained on their practice squad for the last two seasons.

While Gore is not expected to make the final roster, he could be in good position to return to the practice squad as the Bills have gone light in their backfield this summer, Brasky added.

“The only other running back on the Bills’ roster is veteran Ian Wheeler, who the Bills signed on June 18,” Brasky wrote. “Wheeler spent the 2025 campaign with the New Orleans Saints after being waived by the Chicago Bears at the end of training camp last season.”

Bills Want Another Strong Year From James Cook

Cook’s emergence as one of the NFL’s top running backs has been a boon to Buffalo’s offense, alleviating the pressure on quarterback Josh Allen and the passing game. ESPN predicts he will have another strong season, noting that he landed at No. 7 in a positional ranking put together by league executives, coaches, and scouts.

“Cook should probably be ranked higher based on his overall body of work, but older players in front of him won’t relinquish the votes,” the July 7 report noted. “Cook was close to surpassing Henry but ultimately didn’t. But he was one of five players to appear on every ballot, thanks to a league-leading 1,621 rushing yards last season. He also led the league in rushing yards over expected (358). Cook is the first Buffalo player to lead the AFC in rushing since Thurman Thomas in 1993. He’s also the first Bill to lead the NFL since O.J. Simpson (1975-76).”

The Bills also found important roles for Johnson as a change of pace and threat in the passing game, while Davis has emerged as the team’s primary kick returner and earned an All-Pro spot last season.