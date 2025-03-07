Hi, Subscriber

Bills Predicted to Add 'Game-Changing' WR in Surprise Move

Tetairoa McMillan
Tetairoa McMillan warms up before an Arizona game.

After parting ways with both of their top wide receivers last year, the Buffalo Bills used their top draft pick to infuse some young talent.

One insider believes they will do it again this year.

The Bills traded out of the first round last year and landed wide receiver Keon Coleman, who showed flashes of strong play in a rookie season that was marred by injury. SI.com insider Bryan Fischer predicted the Bills would also grab one of this year’s top wide receiver prospects after an unexpected fall down the draft board.

Bills Seize Opportunity in NFL Draft

Fischer predicted the Bills would use the No. 30 overall pick to take Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who has been projected near the top of the first round but could be falling down the board. Fischer noted that McMillan would be an instant boost to Buffalo’s offense.

“Josh Allen is likely to get at least one key weapon out of this draft, and McMillan represents tremendous value late in the first round with his ability to post up and snag those balls Allen throws up for grabs,” Fischer wrote.

Randy Gurzi of SI.com added that McMillian is a “game-changer” who will likely be gone by the time the Bills pick late in the first round, but would be a boon if he’s still available.

“McMillan went into the 2025 NFL Combine widely viewed as the No. 1 wideout in the class. That’s changed following rumors that scouts had concerns about his game,” Gurzi wrote. “This has led to a slide for the 6-foot-4, 219-pound wideout, but seeing him on the board at No. 30 is unusual. That said, he would offer a huge boost to the Bills’ offense.”

Bills Have Concerns About Two Key Pass-Catchers

Coleman played an important role in Buffalo’s offense early in the season, but struggled to make a consistent impact after suffering a wrist injury in Week 9. General manager Brandon Beane said after the season that the team was a bit disappointed with the rookie’s performance but was confident he would turn it around.

“I would say probably was a little disappointed in the return from the injury,” Beane said. “I did not see the same player down the stretch from a physicality, some of the things that he needs to use his size.”

Beane also aired postseason concerns about tight end Dalton Kincaid, who was the team’s top pick in the previous draft. The Bills general manager said Kincaid “didn’t have the year that he expected, or we expected” and said there were some durability concerns.

Beane said the team wanted to see Kincaid get stronger in the offseason.

“Dalton’s tough. He’s gonna have to continue to work on his play strength,” Beane said. “He’s not as built and muscular as, as let’s just say Dawson [Knox] is, and so that’s one of the nuances of this game as a young player is — you know in college you don’t play 17 games plus playoffs. So, building your body up to withstand what it takes.”

Bills Predicted to Add 'Game-Changing' WR in Surprise Move

