Bills Predicted to Lose Star Player to Division Rival Next Season

The Buffalo Bills made a big move to improve their offense this season, landing Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper in a trade with the Cleveland Browns ahead of the deadline.

Cooper has made an impact in the passing game, catching a touchdown just days after joining the team and giving quarterback Josh Allen a trusted target. After missing the season finale to tend to a family matter, Cooper is back and ready to play in the wild-card playoff game on Sunday.

While his immediate future with the Bills is set, Cooper’s long-term prospects appear more uncertain. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox pegged Cooper as the No. 11 free agent next offseason and predicted he could land with an AFC East rival for 2025.

Amari Cooper a ‘Sensible’ Target for Bills Rival

Knox identified the New England Patriots as a top suitor for Cooper, noting that the veteran wide receiver would add a new weapon for quarterback Drake Maye, who showed strong potential in his rookie season.