Bills Predicted to Lose Pro Bowl WR to Division Rival

The Buffalo Bills cleaned house in their wide receiver room last offseason, parting with top pass-catchers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis while also letting a number of veteran receivers leave in free agency.

The Bills could be bracing for another significant departure this offseason, with one insider predicting that a former Pro Bowler could find his way to a division rival in free agency.

Amari Cooper Could Leave Bills in March

The Bills added veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper in a trade with the Cleveland Browns just ahead of last season’s trade deadline, leading to hopes that he could fill the void left by the departure of Diggs. While Cooper did have some big moments, he fell short of playing like a true No. 1 receiver and now heads to free agency.

Christopher Price of the Boston Globe identified Cooper as a potential target for the New England Patriots, noting he could be a strong fit for Buffalo’s AFC East rival.

“In years past, the Patriots were able to do a good job identifying those types of players,” Price wrote. “Not necessarily high-end free agents, but veterans who could help shape the locker room and guide younger players. Chris Long, Alge Crumpler, and Brian Waters were examples. This offseason, there are plenty of similar players who will likely be available.”

“On offense, Amari Cooper (fits) the bill. All good locker room guys who can be had for relatively modest contracts.”

Cooper appeared in eight games for the Bills last season, making 20 catches for 297 yards with two touchdowns. He was relatively quiet in the playoffs, making six catches for 41 yards through three games.

Bills Could Have Plans for Amari Cooper in 2025

Though Cooper’s best NFL days may be behind him now, the Bills could still find a place for the veteran wide receiver on their roster in 2025. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted that Cooper still has some important skills.

“Cooper’s tape is beginning to show signs of decline, but he is still a detailed route runner who can uncover at multiple levels of the field,” Fowler wrote. “In 14 games with both the Browns and Bills this season, Cooper caught 44 passes for 547 yards and four touchdowns. In nine full seasons, Cooper has topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark seven times and has 64 career touchdown catches.”

Fowler added that the Bills were happy with the way Cooper fit into their roster, even if his production fell short of his past standards. The ESPN insider hinted that Cooper could return to Buffalo if the team can agree on a price in free agency.

“The Bills have been happy with Cooper, despite low production compared with past seasons,” Fowler wrote. “He has been a good team player in Buffalo, and the Bills are intrigued by getting him into a full offseason program with quarterback Josh Allen. Though his free agency future is uncertain, a return to Buffalo does not appear off the table.”

The Bills will face some other important decisions in free agency, including wide receiver and special teams ace Mack Hollins.