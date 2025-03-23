Bills Predicted to Lose Starting CB to NFC Super Bowl Contender

The Buffalo Bills found a steal at the 2023 trade deadline, landing cornerback Rasul Douglas from the Green Bay Packers in exchange for third- and fifth-round draft picks.

Douglas went on to start 23 games for the Bills over the following season-and-a-half, becoming an important part of a defense that helped the Bills reach the AFC Championship game last season.

The Bills may now need to find a replacement for Douglas, who has hit free agency with no indication he will return to Buffalo. One NFL analyst predicted Douglas will jump to an NFC contender, leaving the Bills with a hole in their secondary to fill.

Rasul Douglas Could Return to the NFC North

Though Douglas struggled at times in coverage for the Bills, he was a steady presence in the secondary. He made a total of 88 tackles over 24 games, with a particularly big impact in 2023 as he made four interceptions including one he returned for a touchdown.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox noted that Douglas is the site’s top-ranked free agent still available, noting he could be a quick study with a new team.

“The 29-year-old also has a history of quickly adapting to new defensive environments. He latched on with the Green Bay Packers in 2021 and immediately made a difference. He did the same after being traded to Buffalo in 2023,” Knox wrote.

Knox suggested the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be interested but also pegged the Detroit Lions as contenders. The Lions lost a starting cornerback and will likely need a steady veteran to help fill the hole.