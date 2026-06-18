Bills Predicted to Reach Difficult Decision on Safety Damar Hamlin

The Buffalo Bills are expected to undergo some changes in their secondary under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, and it could leave one fan-favorite player on the wrong side of the roster bubble.

Reporter Nick Wojton of USA Today’s Bills Wire offered his early prediction of the team’s final 53-man roster, suggesting the team won’t have room for safety Damar Hamlin. Though Hamlin has occupied a starting role at times and is a regular on special teams, Wojton suggested that his lack of versatility in the secondary could be his downfall this summer.

End of the Line for Damar Hamlin?

Wojton predicted that newcomer C.J. Gardner-Johnson will slide into a starting role alongside last year’s incumbent starter, Cole Bishop. Wojton predicted a fairly deep safety room this year, with the Bills keeping four others — Jordan Hancock, Geno Stone, Sam Franklin Jr. and Jalon Kilgore.

With the departure of nickel cornerback Taron Johnson this offseason, Wojton suggested the Bills could use some of their safety depth to fill this role.

“The real versatility hits hard at safety. The Bills have multiple options that can play nickel cornerback,” Wojton wrote.

Hamlin had already seen his role on defense dwindling last season before suffering a season-ending injury. The veteran safety appeared in five games, making just one total tackle and playing 12 total snaps on defense, with 49 on special teams.

Leonhard has promised to take a more aggressive approach as defensive coordinator, especially in generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks. It’s not yet clear how the secondary will shake out, but the Bills already parted ways with a number of veterans including starting safety Taylor Rapp.

Damar Hamlin Returned to Bills on One-Year Contract

Many expected the Bills to part ways with Hamlin last season after the conclusion of his rookie contract, but the team brought him back on a one-year deal, then re-upped him to return for 2026.

Speaking to reporters after re-signing last year, Hamlin said he was happy to return to Buffalo.