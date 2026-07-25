Bills Predicted to Cut Ties With Former Super Bowl Hero WR

The Bills are headed into training camp with a deep group of wide receivers and plenty of competition for spots on the depth chart, with one former Super Bowl champion expected to miss the cut.

Reporter Sal Maiorana of the Democrat and Chronicle offered an early prediction of the team’s final 53-man roster, predicting they will face some difficult decisions in the wide receiving corps. Maiorana predicted the team would keep six wide receivers on the final roster, a group that did not include veteran Mecole Hardman.

End of the Line for Mecole Hardman?

Maiorana predicted the Bills would pencil in newcomer DJ Moore as their No. 1 receiver, with trusted veteran Khalil Shakir behind him. The others making the final cut included Keon Coleman, Trent Sherfield, and fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell.

“Moore was brought to Buffalo to be the No. 1 receiver, however you define that,” Maiorana wrote. “He has been a tremendously consistent producer in his entire career, even though he’s generally had lackluster QBs throwing him the ball. He might really benefit from playing with Allen.”

Maiorana expected the others making the final cut to make contributions as well, with Bell earning the final spot by virtue of the investment the team made in him during the NFL Draft.

“Shakir figures to be old reliable just as he always is, but the big question will be can Coleman or Palmer step up and be a reliable and productive No. 3?” Maiorana wrote. “Bell will get a look, but it seems like he’s going to be in an apprentice type role as a rookie fourth-round pick.”

Special Teams Could Be Deciding Factor

That would leave no room for Hardman, who joined the team late last season after signing as a free agent. Though Hardman once played a significant role with the Kansas City Chiefs — catching the game-winning touchdown in overtime of the team’s Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers — he mainly served as a return specialist during his injury-shortened stint with the Bills last season.

But special teams could play a deciding role in Hardman making the final roster this year, with another team reporter predicting it will work against him. Reporter Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com suggested the team would instead keep Sherfield due to his ability to play across different special teams units.

“Trent Sherfield over Mecole Hardman came down to the veteran receiver’s versatility on special teams,” Talbot wrote. “He can play boundary wide receiver and played a season in Brady’s Bills offense. The Bills could also opt for just five receivers and try to land both Sherfield and Hardman back on the practice squad.”

Sherfield had a previous stint with the Bills in 2023, but took on only a light role in the offense. The team has an opening for a receiver and special teams ace after Tyrell Shavers was lost to a season-ending torn ACL in the playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Shavers is expected to return late in the season, which could leave the team with another difficult decision down the line.