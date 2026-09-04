Bills Predicted to Hand Key Starting Role to Practice Squad Wide Receiver

The Buffalo Bills held an open competition for their punt returner spot this summer, but the preseason concluded with no clear winner.

The team cut veteran wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who took the bulk of the work at punt returner, and tinkered with the idea of giving running back and kick returner Ray Davis double duty.

But one Bills insider believes the team’s top candidate is still on the practice squad, suggesting late addition Greg Dortch will earn a call-up for their season opener against the Houston Texans.

Bills Predicted to Name Veteran WR as New Punt Returner

SI.com reporter Ralph Ventre suggested that Dortch will be the only member of the practice squad to earn a start in Week 1, taking on the key special teams role.

“Seventh-round rookie Tommy Doman won the punter battle, but the Bills have yet to settle on a punt returner,” Ventre wrote. “Look for them to elevate Greg Dortch off the practice squad for the season opener.”

Davis was not the first name Beane mentioned Tuesday when a reporter asked about the Bills’ plan at punt returner. Davis wasn’t the second name Beane mentioned, either. The top candidates based on Beane’s answer and practice this week: starting nickel cornerback Dee Alford and recently signed practice squad wide receiver Greg Dortch.

The 28-year-old Dortch has plenty of experience returning kicks, with an 8.9-yard career average for punt returns and a 23.6-yard average for kick returns. The veteran wide receiver has appeared in 68 games in his career with 17 starts, making 145 receptions for 1,310 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Dortch said he feels confident after returning punts for decades and learning the intricacies of the job.

“It starts with confidence,” Dortch told reporters after practice on Wednesday, via the Buffalo News. “If you go back there and you’re unsure if you’re going to catch it, you’re already behind. I’ve been catching punts since I was 6 years old. The way the ball spins, whether it’s a lefty or righty, I’ve seen it.”

Ray Davis May Have Lost Punt Returner Role

Reporter Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News suggested that Davis, an All-Pro kick returner last season, may have blown his chance at the punt returner job with a critical mistake in the team’s last preseason game. Davis had the ball slip through his hands as he was attempting to return a punt against the Pittsburgh Steelers, allowing the Steelers to recover and score the go-ahead touchdown just three plays later.

The mistake appeared to drop Davis off general manager Brandon Beane’s radar for the job.