Bills Predicted to Lose Key Trade Deadline Addition

Amari Cooper
The Buffalo Bills made a big addition to their offense ahead of the NFL trade deadline last season, bringing in wide receiver Amari Cooper in a deal with the Cleveland Browns.

Cooper had an up-and-down season with the Bills, making some key contributions but suffering inconsistent play and failing to become the difference-maker that many hoped he would be for the team.

Now, the Pro Bowl wide receiver could be headed to his next destination. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia predicted he could find a new home when he hits free agency next month, with the Bills likely not matching the price another team is willing to pay for him.

Amari Cooper ‘Faded Into the Background’ This Season

Though Buscaglia noted that Cooper is the biggest name on the Bills roster headed to free agency, he didn’t make much of an impact on the field this season. The Bills went into the season lacking a true No. 1 receiver after trading Stefon Diggs and letting Gabe Davis leave in free agency, and many hoped Cooper would fill that role.

As Buscaglia noted, Cooper had some impactful performances but fell short of becoming the top target for quarterback Josh Allen.

“Cooper arrived with a big first game on limited snaps, but outside of a 14-target game against the Rams, he faded into the background and had only 21 targets over his nine other active games,” Buscaglia wrote. “Through the season’s final two months, Cooper’s snap rate was mainly the fourth-best of the five receivers on the roster, which wasn’t exactly the impact many expected. However, the team revealed after the season that he was dealing with a wrist injury that could have required surgery.”

Cooper appeared in eight games for the Bills this season, making 20 catches for 297 yards with two touchdowns. He was relatively quiet through three playoff games, making six catches for 41 yards with no touchdowns.

Buscaglia predicted that Cooper would generate some interest on the open market once he hits free agency, leading to his exit from Buffalo.

“Cooper turns 31 in June and showed he still has some game left when given the chance, though his lack of a role while with the team and possible pricepoint may lead him away from Buffalo,” Buscaglia wrote.

Bills May Have Other Free Agency Priorities

The Bills could turn their focus to some other free agents who played critical roles on offense. Wide receiver Mack Hollins made a big impact as a wide receiver — where he caught 31 passes for 378 yards with a team-leading five touchdowns — and as a special teams ace.

The Bills must also make a decision on backup running back Ty Johnson, who is also set to become a free agent. After starting his tenure as a practice squad running back in 2023, Johnson worked his way onto the active roster and earned the role of No. 2 back behind James Cook.

Johnson was a significant contributor in the running and passing games last season, rushing for 213 yards with one touchdown and catching 18 passes for 284 yards with three receiving touchdowns.

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

