Bills Predicted to Make Change on Struggling LB During Bye Week

The Buffalo Bills have struggled at several levels of their defense through the first six games of the season, but could have the chance to make some much-needed changes during their bye week.

The Bills have managed to jump out to a 5-1 record despite a defense that is giving up 28.5 points per game. One insider believes they could have at least one answer waiting on the practice squad, with the Bills using the bye week to bring him up.

Bills Could Call on Veteran Linebacker for Help

SI.com writer Ralph Ventre outlined several ways the Bills could make marginal improvements to their defense during the week off, including a big change at linebacker. He suggested the Bills could take some snaps away from struggling Terrel Bernard and give them to veteran Shaq Thompson, who is currently on the team’s practice squad.

“Whether it’s taking away coverage snaps from either Terrel Bernard or Dorian Williams, it seems like a good time to activate veteran Shaq Thompson off the practice squad,” Ventre wrote. “Not re-joining the Bills until after training camp, the former first-round draft pick has presumably spent the season’s first six weeks ramping up into playing shape.”

Thompson was a major piece of Buffalo’s defense last season, appearing in 12 games with six starts and making 56 total tackies with 1 sack, two passes defensed, and one forced fumble.

It’s not clear if the Bills feel so pressed to make a change. Head coach Joe Brady this week put off questions about the linebacking corps, saying he’s not as concerned as some of the more vocal external critics.

“I have no issues with the way our linebackers our playing right now,” Brady said in response to some critical questions from reporters.

Terrel Bernard Facing Criticism

Bernard has also been a fixture in the starting lineup for the Bills, but has faced increasing criticism for his play this season. He was benched during the team’s loss to the New England Patriots, giving way to rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr.

“Even in coverage and chasedown situations, Bernard looked a little slow,” The Athletic’s Joe Buscgalia wrote. “It’s worth pointing out that Bernard has been on the injury report three straight weeks, with a calf injury in Week 2 and a knee injury over the last two. …

“It went mostly unnoticed, but Elarms-Orr actually was the ‘mike’ in place of Bernard for two defensive series. It happened at the end of the first half, and again just before the end of the third quarter. In both instances, Bernard stood on the sideline, wearing a hat and holding his helmet with both arms behind his back. It was a notable development. Are the Bills thinking about trying a duo of Elarms-Orr and Dorian Williams more often?”

Though Bernard is in the middle of a four-year contract worth $42 million, reporter Nate Geary floated the idea that the Bills could cut him after the season.

“Terrel Bernard has a $4M dead cap hit with a pre 6/1 cut. Would be a fantastic use of $4M,” Geary wrote on X.