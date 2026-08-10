Recent Bills Signing, Six-Year Veteran, Predicted to Miss Final Roster

The Buffalo Bills will enter their first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday. With the first preseason game approaching, we are getting closer to the Aug. 30th deadline for NFL teams to finalize their 53-man rosters.

Buffalo will face tough decisions regarding its 53-man roster this season, particularly on the offensive line. Buffalo Rumblings’ Chris Trapasso released his 53-man roster prediction on Monday and did not include offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry in the final roster.

“Notable-ish cuts are to Lloyd Cushenberry and 2025 seventh-round pick Chase Lundt,” Trapasso wrote. “While it’s not particularly easy to glean observations from the sidelines at camp, I did not notice nor talk to anyone who mentioned noteworthy positives from either of those two at St. John Fisher. Corbett and SVPG are the two swing interior blockers. Grable steps into the old Alec Anderson/David Edwards swing tackle role.”

Buffalo Signed Cushenberry This Offseason

The Bills signed Cushenberry to a one-year $1.4 million contract this offseason, and he might not have a chance to suit up for Buffalo in a regular season game.

Cushenberry has been in the NFL for six seasons, spending his first four years with the Denver Broncos before spending two seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

The 28-year-old offensive lineman is coming off a few significant injuries in recent seasons. Cushenberry suffered a torn Achilles in the middle of the 2024 season, and last season he dealt with a foot and shoulder injury. The Titans waived Cushenberry this offseason due to a failed physical examination.

One reason Cushenberry is in Buffalo is his ties to head coach Joe Brady. Cushenberry was on the 2019 LSU team where Brady was the passing game coordinator.

Cushenberry knows what it takes to run Brady’s scheme, and he did it well. LSU won the 2019 national championship and went 15-0 that season.

Connor McGovern’s Injury Could Leave Door Open For Cushenberry

There is now a chance that Cushenberry could get back in the running for a roster spot if he was previously out of it. Bills starting center Connor McGovern was injured during practice on Saturday, and it appears to be a hamstring injury.

Brady did say that he has a lot of confidence in Cushenberry to pick up the role.

“The center position outside of the quarterback is the hardest position on the offensive side of the ball,” Brady said recently, via Rochester Democrat and Chronicle’s Sal Maiorana. “We have a guy like Lloyd who has a lot of stripes and has played a lot of football, and you got a guy like Sed that has been progressing as he’s been here. We have a lot of confidence in that. I don’t want anybody to ever get injured, but when we go through this it’s real, that’s what happens in games. And guys like Lloyd or Sed just going in, not blinking, and you just got to call the game and roll.”

Cushenberry has three preseason games and a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns to show the Bills coaching staff that he should be one of the 53-man players on the roster.