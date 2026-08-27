Bills Predicted to Waive Breakout Pass-Catcher at Final Roster Deadline

The Buffalo Bills found an unexpected star this preseason, but it came at one of the thinnest — and most solidly established — positions on offense.

Tight end Keleki Latu has generated some buzz from his strong play from training camp through the preseason, leading to predictions that the Bills could expand their tight end room beyond the traditional three that they’ve kept.

Keleki Latu Predicted to Fall Short of Making Bills Roster

But one team insider believes Latu will fall just short of the final roster, with a potentially difficult road back to the practice squad.

In his prediction of the team’s final 53-man roster, Syracuse.com reporter Ryan Talbot predicted the Bills would keep their tight end room the same as last season. Dalton Kincaid is the primary target, with Dawson Knox behind him and 2025 draft pick Jackson Hawes in the final spot on the depth chart.

“Buffalo’s tight end room is set,” Talbot wrote. “Dalton Kincaid seems poised for a breakout year after staying healthy all summer. With teams having to give so much attention to DJ Moore, Kincaid has a chance to exploit mismatches down the field. Dawson Knox remains one of the best No. 2 tight ends in football and Jackson Hawes will find his way onto the field a lot for his blocking and underrated pass-catching skills.”

Bills Would Face Challenge in Keeping Latu on the Practice Squad

Talbot did pencil Latu in as a member of the practice squad, where he was for the 2025 season, but that might not be so easy for the Bills. Latu showed potential both as a pass-catcher and blocker this offseason, and another team could scoop him up before the Bills can sign him back to their practice squad.

That could leave the Bills with a difficult decision. SI.com writer Randy Gurzi predicted last week that the Bills would need to expand their tight end room on the 53-man roster if they want to keep Latu in the program.

‘Waiving him and bringing him back to the practice squad might not be an option this season, which could force the Bills to make a tough decision,” Latu wrote. “Going four deep at tight end might not be in the plans, but knowing that Kincaid has dealt with injuries throughout his career makes a player like Latu even more valuable.”

Gurzi suggested the Bills would need to find room by thinning out another position.

“Buffalo would need to go thinner at a position where they have more confidence they can retain players via the practice squad to make it work, but it could be worth it to avoid losing a promising player they have been developing the past two offseasons,” Gurzi wrote.