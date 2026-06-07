Bills Predicted to Add $75 Million RB With Coaching Staff Connection

The Buffalo Bills made a big investment in their backfield last offeason, locking James Cook down on a long-term contract extension.

The Bills have made few moves to boost their backfield since then, but one NFL analyst believes they could take another big swing this offseason. Fox Sports reporter Greg Auman named the Bills as a top landing spot for veteran Alvin Kamara, the former $75 million running back who could be squeezed out of his roster spot in New Orleans.

Bills Could Add Versatile Veteran Running Back

Auman noted that Kamara’s time with the Saints could be nearing an end, with the team signing Travis Etienne in free agency. Auman noted that Kamara won’t be the Saints’ featured back for the first time in his career,” and could instead hit the trade block.

“He only played 11 games last year, but averaged a career-low 3.6 yards per carry — he averaged at least 4.5 yards in each of his first four seasons, but has averaged below that in each of his last five,” Auman wrote. “He’s always been a strong pass-catching back, so his value to a new team might be as a complementary back for third downs and in the passing game.”

Auman added that if the Saints are considering a break with Kamara, it would make more sense to recoup some value through a trade — which would also bring cap savings.

“New Orleans takes on $18 million in dead money (split over two years) if they cut him and $15 million if they trade him,” Auman wrote. “They’ve moved on from key veterans from those final Drew Brees playoff teams in the last year, and Kamara makes sense as the next one to go. Kamara has maintained that he wants to finish his career with the Saints, so the threat of him retiring rather than reporting to a new team might lessen what the Saints can get.”

Auman added that Kamara has an existing connection to Buffalo’s coaching staff, with longtime Saints assistant Pete Carmichael taking over as the new offensive coordinator for the Bills after Joe Brady was promoted to head coach.

The Bills have already made some other moves meant to boost their offense, trading for wide receiver DJ Moore and investing a fourth-round draft pick on pass-catcher Skyler Bell.

Bills Have Running Back Depth Chart Set

The Bills aren’t expected to have much drama in their backfield heading into the 2026 season, with no major new additions to compete for playing time. Cook took over as the lead back after his contract extension, with the Bills easing back on the previous rotation that had previously seen Ty Johnson and Ray Davis splitting carries with Cook.

While Johnson still played an important role as the primary backup, Davis found a key role in another phase of the game. After shuffling through some different options at kick returner, the Bills eventually settled on Davis as their primary return man and he quickly became one of the league’s best, earning an All-Pro nod as a return specialist.