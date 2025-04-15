Bills Predicted to Trade James Cook to Land Dynamic New RB

The Buffalo Bills hit a major impasse with James Cook, making no progress toward a contract extension as the top running back nears the final year of his contract.

Bills general manager Branon Beane has offered little hope that Cook will get a contract anytime soon, leading one analyst to speculate that the team could put the NFL’s touchdown leader on the trade block. SI.com’s Brian Letscher suggested the Bills could deal Cook before the NFL draft, then look to find a versatile addition to the backfield in the later rounds.

Bills Predicted to Get Good Return for James Cook

Cook has taken on a major role with the Bills, topping the 1,000-yard mark in each of the last two seasons and leading the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns last year. He has helped the team establish a strong rushing counterpart to Josh Allen and the passing game, becoming Buffalo’s most productive back since LeSean McCoy.

But with no contract extension coming in the near future, Letscher suggested the Bills could flip Cook for a Day 2 draft pick and then grab a new running back later in the draft.

Letscher noted that Sanders is projected as a fifth- or sixth-round draft pick, coming off a season at South Carolina where he rushed for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns despite recovering from two offseason surgeries. Sanders could add some size to the backfield, measuring 6-feet and 217 pounds.

Though Cook was the undisputed No. 1 of the backfield last season, the Bills also got strong contributions from Ty Johnson and rookie Ray Davis. Johnson served as the team’s primary third-down back, with Cook often being taken off the field due to his struggles in pass blocking.

Davis flashed his potential in an October win over the New York Jets. With Cook sidelined by an injury, Davis got the start and rushed 20 times for 97 yards, adding three receptions for 55 yards.

Bills ‘Not in a Great Place’ With James Cook

There may not be much hope that Cook will get a new contract anytime soon. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show last week, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said the Bills expect Cook to play out the final year of his rookie deal but likely won’t keep him beyond that point.

“The James Cook situation in Buffalo isn’t great right now, but he will play for the Bills next year,” Rapoport said, adding, “I know the negotiations didn’t go great, but the Bills would still like to have him in the future… As of right know they’re not in a great place.”

Beane said earlier in the offseason that the team was putting its focus on players with more attainable contract demands. The team handed four-year extensions to some other members of Cook’s 2002 draft class, including wide receiver Khalil Shakir and cornerback Christian Benford.