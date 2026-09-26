Bills Predicted to Trade Keon Coleman for Former First-Round WR

The Buffalo Bills landed a polarizing wide receiver early in the 2024 NFL Draft, and could soon have the opportunity to add another from the top of that draft class.

The Arizona Cardinals have faced speculation that they could trade Marvin Harrison Jr., the former No. 4 overall pick who has struggled to find a place in their offense. The Bills have emerged as a potential landing spot, with one analyst suggesting the team could flip Keon Coleman to make the deal happen.

Keon Coleman’s Time in Buffalo Could Come to an End

SB Nation reporter Matt Byham predicted that the Bills could be interested if Harrison hits the trade block. He suggested the Bills could pull off the deal with a fifth-round pick along with Coleman, hoping to unlock the potential Harrison showed in college but has struggled to reach in the NFL.

“The 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner was once consider the best receiver in all of football. His college production had people talking about Harrison on the same level with current NFL greats and even some all-time Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receivers,” Byham wrote. “The son of one such great, Harrison was considered a generational, can’t-miss prospect, which sent draftniks into a frenzy imagining what he’d bring to an offense.” Harrison is tumbling down the depth chart in Arizona, getting just three targets through the team’s first two games and making one reception for 33 yards. While Byham suggested the Bills could also trade Joshua Palmer to land Harrison, he noted that Coleman has more potential.