Bills Predicted to Trade All-Pro RB Amid Disappointing Season

The Buffalo Bills could be headed for a change in their backfield depth chart.

The Bills have handed running back James Cook the lion’s share of carries so far this season, leading to speculation that they could part ways with backup and kick returner Ray Davis. The third-year running back has seen his role dwindle on offense and a newcomer take over as the primary kick returner, leaving him with an uncertain future in Buffalo.

Bills Could Start Shopping Ray Davis

SI.com writer Owen Klein suggested that the Bills are already phasing Davis out of their game plans, noting that he is struggling to stay on the field on offense.

“In the Bills’ home opener against the Detroit Lions on September 17, Davis was on the field for 10 snaps, but did not register a touch on 10 snaps. He also returned a lone kickoff for 31 yards,” Klein wrote. “Finally, on Sunday against the Chargers, Davis’ offensive snap count dropped back to five thanks to Johnson’s return, and he did not return a single kickoff. However, an Alec Anderson holding penalty negated his lone carry.”

Klein suggested that the Bills could start to plan for their future, noting that Davis might be able to fetch a decent return. He recalled the team’s 2022 trade of running back Zack Moss, which netted them an upgrade at running back.

“Buffalo sent Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick to the Colts in 2022 to acquire another running back in Nyheim Hines, and Davis could demand at least that given that he was Buffalo’s lone first-team All-Pro in 2025 as a kick returner,” Klein wrote. “Davis is in his third season in the NFL and Moss was in his third season when he was traded, which aligns the two in such a manner that a Davis trade may be possible.”

Ray Davis Has Already Sparked Trade Speculation

This is not the first time that Davis has been mentioned in NFL trade rumors. In August, when Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty appeared to suffer a major injury, Davis was floated as a potential replacement.

Bills reporter and podcaster Bruce Nolan pointed out that Davis was seeking a bigger role than simply a backup.

“Ray Davis said he wanted more playing time,” Nolan suggested in response to PFF reporter Nathan Jahnke.

Davis has proven that he can handle a bigger workload. He took the lead in a 2024 game after Cook was ruled out with an injury, taking 20 carries for 97 yards and adding three receptions for 55 yards.

Davis also served as the team’s primary running back in last year’s season finale, when the Bills had clinched a wild-card spot in the playoffs and were resting their starters. Davis rushed 21 times for 151 yards and added two receptions for 23 yards and a receiving touchdown.