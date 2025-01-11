Bills Predicted to Add ‘Brick Wall’ to Defensive Line Next Season

The Buffalo Bills have made some big investments into their defensive line in recent years, filling the position with high draft picks and some big free-agency acquisitions.

But the Bills have still struggled in the middle, generating inconsistent pressure on quarterbacks and often giving up big plays to opposing running backs. The team could make a big move to improve that this offseason, with some insiders predicting they will add one of the best defensive line prospects in the NFL draft.

Bills Grab Buckeyes Star in Mock Draft

In a mock draft published this week, Connor Rogers of NBC Sports predicted the Bills would take Ohio State defensive lineman Tyleik Williams with the No. 29 overall pick. Rogers wrote that the Bills would be able to use Williams anywhere along the line, giving them a boost in terms of size and physicality.

“Williams is a brick wall on the defensive line, consistently holding the point of attack and showing off the ability to take on double team,” Rogers wrote. “He’d give the Bills’ linebackers a lot of room to run and make plays, adding beef to the middle of their defense.”

Williams has been a popular pick for the Bills dating back to the start of the NFL season. Kyle Silagyi of SI.com wrote in September that the Buckeyes star would have a good chance to learn and grow behind Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones in Buffalo.

Bills Leaning on Defense for Playoff Run

While the Bills could make some additions to their defense this offseason, the team is solely focused on their next goal at the moment. The Bills locked up the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and will host the Denver Broncos in the wild-card round on Sunday, with the defense looking to turn around their fortunes from past postseasons.

Though the Bills have consistently had one of the league’s better defenses during their five-year run of AFC East titles, the unit has often struggled in the playoffs.

Ahead of this week’s game, Oliver said the defense can’t dwell on what happened in the past.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas added that he believes the Bills are close to peaking as they hit the playoffs, a change from past years when the team was hit with some key injuries leading up to the postseason.