Bills QB Josh Allen Announces Career News as Training Camp Approaches

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is set to return to Buffalo at the end of the month to kick off his ninth training camp, but his other business ventures are keeping him busy in the meantime.

Allen announced an expanded partnership with one of his sponsors, one of many companies that have called on the former league MVP to pitch their products. The deals have helped Allen become one of the league’s top earners off the field.

Josh Allen Expands Sponsorship Deal

The company Natrol, a sleep-aid that has featured Allen in their commercials, announced on Wednesday that Allen is expanding his partnership. The company used Allen to stress the importance of restorative sleep, with the Bills quarterback becoming an important spokesperson for the product and its mission.

Allen gave a pitch for the product, saying it’s helped him stress the importance of his own sleep.

“When I first partnered with Natrol, I understood how important sleep was to my performance as an athlete,” Allen said in a press release from the company. “But becoming a husband and dad has given me a whole new perspective. It’s about being present for my family, my teammates and the people that count on me every day. Sleep is the foundation for everything I need, while Ultra Energy provides the sustained cellular support to show up as my best self regardless of what the day brings.”

Allen has brought in a small fortune in endorsement earnings, making him one of the league’s most marketable players. Sportico reported in 2025 that Allen ranked third in the NFL with $15 million in endorsement money, behind only Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The report added that Allen has plenty of big-name sponsors to go along with his massive contract.

“In March, Allen signed his $330 million, six-year deal that set a new NFL record with $250 million guaranteed,” the report noted. “The reigning MVP has a deep roster of sponsors, including SoFi, New Balance, New Era, Snickers, Corona and Beats.”

Josh Allen Returns to Changing Team

Nearly everything will look different for Allen when he returns to Buffalo in August after the team’s initial portion of training camp held outside nearby Rochester. The team fired head coach Sean McDermott after the playoff loss to the Denver Broncos, installing offensive coordinator Joe Brady as head coach.

The Bills brought on many other new faces in the coaching staff, as well as a new stadium. Allen said he’s excited for fans to see the new stadium, and for the tough but necessary changes the team made in the offseason.

‘We’ve obviously got a new head coach, and so to have those memories being made in a new spot — and I think change is needed sometimes, especially when we’ve been close in the past, even going back to 20-ish, 30-ish years ago, just how close the Bills have been to winning a Super Bowl — I think this is kind of a switch that was necessary and I’m very excited,” the Bills quarterback told People magazine.