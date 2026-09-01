Bills QB Josh Allen Announces Exciting Career News Before NFL Season

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is expanding his off-the-field work with a new creative venture.

Allen has expanded his business portfolio in recent years, making some strategic investments in projects outside the NFL. He announced a new one this week that will see him join other NFL players in the world of content production.

Josh Allen Gets Creative

As Variety reported, Allen is launching a media venture called Out of Picket Studios that will take on some entertainment and “experiential” projects. The Bills quarterback will serve as CEO of the company and executive producer on the entertainment projects.

The report noted that Allen’s new company builds on an existing business relationship with Skydance Sports.