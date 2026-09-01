Bills QB Josh Allen Announces Exciting Career News Before NFL Season

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is expanding his off-the-field work with a new creative venture.
Allen has expanded his business portfolio in recent years, making some strategic investments in projects outside the NFL. He announced a new one this week that will see him join other NFL players in the world of content production.
Josh Allen Gets Creative
As Variety reported, Allen is launching a media venture called Out of Picket Studios that will take on some entertainment and “experiential” projects. The Bills quarterback will serve as CEO of the company and executive producer on the entertainment projects.
The report noted that Allen’s new company builds on an existing business relationship with Skydance Sports.
“Skydance Sports has given me a platform to turn the ideas I care most about into something real,” Allen said in a statement. “We’re excited to share what Out of Pocket Studios has created so far, and for everyone to see what we’re building from here.”
The report added that there are several projects in the pipeline, including a comedy series conceived by Allen that’s already found a buyer. Another project, “The Buffalo Miracle,” is a documentary that captures the story of a McDonald’s manager who opened the restaurant to stranded Buffalo residents during the city’s deadly blizzard on Christmas Eve 2022.
Allen has several other business ventures in his portfolio, including a stake in the investment firm RX Growth Partners.
“Fellow NFL quarterbacks Josh Allen and Jared Goff invested in the fund alongside retired swimmer Michael Phelps, as well as celebrities Miles Teller, Vanessa Hudgens, Machine Gun Kelly, Christina Aguilera, Marshmello, and Thomas Rhett,” Front Office Sports reported in 2023.
Josh Allen Faces Big Season
While Allen is expanding his business empire off the field, he faces a critical season for his career on it. The Bills are facing big pressure after ousting head coach Sean McDermott and installing a new coaching regime.
SI.com analyst Gilberto Manzano predicted that the Bills will reach the Super Bowl this season, thanks in part to giving Allen a new No. 1 target in wide receiver DJ Moore.
“The Bills trading for Moore has gone under-the-radar with the Rams stealing the bulk of the spotlight with all of their acquisitions,” Manzano wrote. “In the AFC, the Broncos have generated more hype with the trade for Jaylen Waddle. Even the Bengals have had more attention after the arrival of Dexter Lawrence II and he’s a defensive player.”
Bills QB Josh Allen Announces Exciting Career News Before NFL Season