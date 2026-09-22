Bills QB Josh Allen Faces Big Prediction Against Struggling Chargers

The Buffalo Bills have jumped out to 2-0 behind a red-hot start from quarterback Josh Allen, and the MVP candidate could have a chance to do even more damage against a reeling Los Angeles Chargers team.

The Bills are set to host the Chargers after a 10-day layoff following their Thursday night win over the Detroit Lions. The Chargers will be desperate for a win after suffering upset losses to the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, but one analyst predicts they will fail to hold back Allen and the Bills offense.

Chargers Off to Historically Bad Start

The Chargers are coming off a playoff berth in 2025 and were expected to compete for another this season, but have fallen flat in their first two games. As OptaSTATS noted, it’s been a century since a team performed so poorly against otherwise overmatched opponents.

“The Chargers are the second team in NFL history to lose back-to-back games by double digits with both coming at home against teams that had a sub-.200 win pct the previous season,” the site noted in a post on X. “The other was the 1926 Racine Tornadoes (Oct. 10-17), who played just one more game before folding.”

As Ryan Miller of the Democrat & Chronicle added, this week’s game could give a chance for Allen to continue his hot start.

“Josh Allen and the dynamic offense have looked unstoppable and they have covered up all of the defense’s warts during a 2-0 start, and that will need to continue against a Chargers defense that isn’t as talented as Houston’s unit that allowed 36 points to the Bills, but is certainly better than Detroit’s rag tag unit that got lit up for 41,” Miller wrote.

Bills Predicted to Win Again

Miller predicted the Bills would beat the Chargers behind another strong performance from the offense — though he suggested the Bills would also continue their early season struggles on defense.

“Given the dire straits the Chargers have put themselves in with their 0-2 start, the Bills figure to get a highly motivated and desperate team coming to Highmark Stadium, so this one will probably a close game most of the way,” Miller wrote. “The Chargers’ defense has some talented pieces and it just stifled talented Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty at 2.3 yards per carry. However, the 38-year-old Cousins went 19 of 29 for 253 yards and three TDs, so imagine what Josh Allen might be able to do, especially if DJ Moore can return to play.”