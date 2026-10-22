Bills QB Josh Allen Gets Great News in MVP Race After Raiders Win

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has his team in the hunt for the top seed in the AFC, and could also have himself on track for a second MVP trophy.

Allen got off to a torrid start, with nine total touchdowns through the first two games. Though the performance solidified his place atop early MVP rankings, the Bills quarterback fell off over the following weeks as he struggled with turnovers.

But after a pair of strong West Coast wins, Allen has climbed back to the top of the MVP rankings.

Josh Allen Returns to Top of MVP Race

Allen is seen as an MVP favorite through the first six weeks of the NFL season, with many placing him just ahead of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Reporter Jack McKessy of USA Today ranked Allen No. 1, noting that he fell behind Purdy after a three-turnover performance in a Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, but has since regained his top spot with West Coast wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders in the span of six days.

“Allen threw for 210 yards and a touchdown, plus ran for another 121 yards and another score to finally get his first overtime win in a huge victory over the Rams in Week 5,” McKessy wrote. “One week later, Allen threw a couple of touchdowns to go with 255 passing yards and led a tie-breaking touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to beat the Raiders.”

McKessy added that Allen leads the league in game-winning drives (4) and fourth-quarter comebacks (3), while also leading the NFL with eight rushing touchdowns.

“Over six weeks, the Bills also boast the NFL’s best-scoring offense, thanks in no small part to Allen’s dual-threat play,” McKessy wrote.

Josh Allen Has Tight MVP Race Ahead

Others have Allen lower. Fox Sports writer Eric Williams ranked the Bills quarterback third, behind both Purdy and Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III.

“[Patrick] Mahomes has been much better this year, but Walker has been the most important person on offense for the Chiefs this season, which is why he’s second on this list,” Williams wrote. “However, Allen is coming for one of the top two spots. He’s had some spectacular highs and some frankly embarrassing plays as well this season, so we need to see more consistent play snap to snap, which Allen is certainly capable of producing.”

Many of Allen’s regular rivals in the MVP race have fallen off this season. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been hampered by injuries, and Mahomes has performed well in his return from a torn ACL that cut short his 2025 season, but has been overshadowed by Walker’s performance.