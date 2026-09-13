Bills QB Josh Allen Shares Personal Admission Before NFL Season

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a never-quit attitude on the football field, but that philosophy apparently doesn’t apply to his other favorite sport.

Allen has gained a reputation for being a competitive golfer, taking part in celebrity tournaments and even a televised match where he and Patrick Mahomes took on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers — and lost. But Allen admitted this week that he was ready to give up after struggling on a particularly difficult golf course just down the New York State Thruway from Buffalo.

Josh Allen Admits Wanting to Quit Difficult Golf Course

Speaking to GQ in an interview ahead of the Bills’ season opener against the Houston Texans, Allen revealed that he played a round at Oak Hill Country Club three years ago, after the PGA Championship was held there. The course — in Pittsford, N.Y., a suburb of Rochester and the site of the team’s training camp at St. John Fisher University — nearly defeated Allen.

The Bills quarterback admitted it was one of the biggest challenges he ever faced on a golf course.

“I’ve never been on a course and wanted to quit the round until that day,” Allen said of the vaunted East Course at Oak Hill. “I was like on hole 14, 15 and I was just trucking through the rough and it was thick, it felt like I was walking in snow,” the Bills QB said. “I just remember dragging my clubs, and just walking super defeated and never wanting to touch a club again.”

Josh Allen Starts NFL Season With Another Big Challenge

Allen will face another big challenge in Sunday’s season opener against the Texans, a team that has performed particularly well against him. The Bills quarterback has a 1-4 record against Houston in his career, and the Bills haven’t won a game in Houston for nearly two decades.

The Texans sacked Allen eight times in a Bills loss, but CBS Sports predicted that Allen would finally break through.

“In the 2024 season, Allen totaled a career-low 30% completion percentage (9-30), the worst by any quarterback with 30-plus pass attempts in a game since 1992, per CBS Sports Research,” the report noted. “Last year, the Texans sacked Allen a career-worst eight times, with Will Anderson Jr. (2.5) and Danielle Hunter (2.0) becoming the first duo with multiple sacks each against Allen in the same game.”

The outlet predicted that a new addition to the Bills offense would make this difference this year.

“Allen will buck this trend of getting his face caved in by Houston by finding new WR1 DJ Moore early and often, as well as relying on the screen game at unforeseen levels to turn the pressure level down,” CBS Sports noted. “This will free up Allen to play a less chaotic brand of football and settle into the game, thus allowing him to have an average to above-average game against the Texans for the first time in years.”