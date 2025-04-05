Ex-Bills Cornerback Drops Cryptic Hint About Return to Buffalo

Rasul Douglas could be angling for a return to the Buffalo Bills this offseason.

The cornerback hit free agency after a season-and-a-half with the Bills, the majority of it spent in a starting role. The Bills have a vacancy in the secondary after Douglas left, but the veteran has signaled that he could be open to coming back to fill it himself.

Another Bills Player Pushing for Rasul Douglas to Return

Douglas came to the Bills just ahead of the 2023 trade deadline, quickly earning a starting role and making a big impact on the field. Though he had some struggles in coverage, Douglas became a key part of the defense and started 15 games last season, making 58 tackles.

Fellow cornerback Christian Benford has been pushing for the team to bring Douglas back, calling him “my brother” and saying the two stay in close contact during the offseason. Benford said he would like to see Douglas back in the secondary for the 2025 season, and Douglas appeared to agree with the sentiment.

After a user on X shared a video of Benford talking about his relationship with Douglas and his desire for him to return to the Bills, Douglas shared a cryptic reply hinting that he would also be open to coming back.

“Brudda brudda,” Douglas replied, sharing an emoji of fingers crossed.

The Bills have also made it clear they’re open to a reunion with Douglas. General manager Brandon Beane told reporters this week that the team is keeping the door open both for Douglas and veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper.

“Brandon Beane says the #Bills have not closed the door on bringing back CB Rasul Douglas or WR Amari Cooper,” reporter Alex Brasky shared in a post on X.

Beane has a knack for bringing back many of his former players, including many from his stint as assistant general manager with the Carolina Panthers. In more recent years, former Bills players like Jordan Phillips and Dane Jackson have returned to Buffalo after playing for other teams.

Jackson, who returned to the Bills this offseason after spending a season with the Panthers, could fill the vacancy left by Kaiir Elam. The Bills traded Elam to the Dallas Cowboys earlier this offseason, moving on from the former first-round pick after he struggled to find a role with the team.

Bills Could Add Youth to the Secondary

While the door remains open for Douglas to return to the Bills, some analysts believe the team will aim to inject some youth into the position this offseason. CBS Sports reporter Peter Prisco suggested the Bills could take Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston with their first-round draft pick, noting that he would be a good fit for the team’s defensive scheme.

“When I watch Hairston’s tape, he’s a guy that not only can cover in man-to-man situations, but he’s willing to go hit you,” Prisco said on an episode of One Bills Live. “That’s something that you don’t see a lot and I know the Bills are big on their corners being able to tackle.”