Ex-Bills CB Finds New Home With NFC Contender

Former Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas has found a new home with a team hoping to jump back into Super Bowl contention in the NFC.

Douglas played an important role for the Bills since he came to the team just ahead of the trade deadline in 2023. He remained for two seasons, holding down a starting role before leaving the team as part of an overhaul of the secondary.

Douglas landed with the Washington Commanders, signing with the team on Monday.

Rasul Douglas Finds Team for 2026

Douglas made an almost immediate impact when he joined the Bills in 2023, appearing in nine games with eight starts and making four interceptions, including one that he returned for a touchdown.

Douglas went on to start 15 games for the Bills in 2024, but left in free agency and signed with the Miami Dolphins last season. He continued to play well, starting 13 games for the Dolphins and making two interceptions.

Douglas is now on to his next stop, signing with the Commanders just before the start of training camp.

As Philip Hughes of SI.com reported, the Commanders brought in Douglas for a workout a few weeks ago and made it clear they intended to sign him, but the move was not official until this week when the team lost another veteran to retirement.

“The move, while reported by several news sources, was not made official until today, when the Commanders announced the signing of Douglas and that they were placing linebacker Nick Bellore on the Reserve/Retired List,” Hughes wrote.

Hughes added that the Commanders have some big shoes to fill after Bellore opted for retirement rather than returning for another season. The Commanders are trying to jump back into contention, reviving their run to the NFC title game in 2024.

“Bellore played 338 total snaps on special teams, which accounts for 79% of Washington’s total special teams plays in 2025,” Hughes wrote. “This essentially means the team replaced its most valuable special-teams player with a potential starter in an already crowded room.”

Bills Made Significant Changes in the Secondary

The Bills have made some sweeping changes in their secondary over the past couple of years, parting ways with several veteran players and bringing in new talent. Christian Benford has locked down one of the starting cornerback spots, while last year’s first-round pick Maxwell Hairston and 2026 second-round pick Davison Igbinosun are expected to compete for the other spot.

The Bills have parted ways with other veterans from their secondary, cutting ties with safety Taylor Rapp and allowing others — safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Tre’Davious White — to hit free agency without a new contract.