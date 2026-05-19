Ex-Bills CB Still Waiting for New Team as NFL Training Camp Nears

Former Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas is still looking for his next NFL home — and is seen as one of the best players still on the open market.

Yahoo Sports identified the top remaining free agents as training camps creep closer, putting Douglas on the list. The veteran cornerback played a pivotal role for the Bills on defense since joining the team at the 2023 trade deadline, but has not found a new team since hitting free agency.

Rasul Douglas Could Garner Interest as Summer Approaches

The report noted that Douglas still has a lot left in the tank, making it likely he finds a new team sometime in the coming weeks.

“Douglas has played for five teams (eight counting practice squads), and had 62 tackles, two interceptions and 13 passes defended in his lone season in Miami last season,” the report noted. “He turns 31 in August, and teams can never have enough playable cornerbacks.”

Douglas, who won a Super Bowl at the start of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, came to the Bills via a trade with the Green Bay Packers in 2023.

He played in nine games for the Bills that season with eight starts, making four interceptions including one that he returned for a touchdown. Douglas didn’t have the same impact in 2024, appearing in 15 games and defending five passes, but making no interceptions. The Bills chose not to re-sign Douglas after his contract ended that season.

The Bills had another player on the list of top available free agents, edge rusher Joey Bosa. The report noted that he moved beyond some nagging injury concerns last year, though his production did drop a bit.

“Bosa turns 31 this summer, and might be looking at another one-year deal as a supporting piece on a contender,” the report noted. “He’s well removed from his last double-digit sack season in 2021, though he was healthier last year in Buffalo than he had been the previous three.”

Bills Make Big Investments in Their Secondary

The Bills have overhauled their secondary since Douglas left the team after the 2024 season. The team invested a first-round pick on a cornerback last season, the speedy Maxwell Hairston, though his rookie season was hampered by injuries.

The team then used another high draft pick on a cornerback, taking Ohio State’s Davison Igbinosun in the second round this year. Bills general manager Brandon Beane praised Igbinosun’s versatility, saying he can fit in a few places in the secondary.

“I would say, I don’t see him necessarily with a nickel skill set,” Beane said. “I’m not saying—we like versatility. It’s not that we would never rep him there and see how he does. I don’t necessarily project that from my lens. As we see there—I see him more as an outside guy.”

The Bills parted ways with their longtime nickel cornerback, Taron Johnson, as part of a series of cap-cutting moves earlier in the offseason. The Bills traded Johnson to the Las Vegas Raiders, while also cutting ties with veteran Dane Jackson and choosing not to re-sign longtime veteran Tre’Davious White.