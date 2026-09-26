Bills Turn Heads By Benching All-Pro Running Back During Team’s Hot Start

Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis saw his role shrink last season after James Cook signed a massive extension and became the team’s primary running back, but managed to carve out an important niche as an All-Pro kick returner.

But Davis is facing new concerns this season as both his role on offense and his place on special teams continue to dwindle. Davis has seen his spot on the running back depth chart overtaken by a practice squad regular, while a newcomer is cutting into his action as a kick returner.

Ray Davis Headed to the Bench

As SI.com’s Ralph Ventre noted, the Bills have given Davis almost no opportunities on offense through the first two weeks of the season.

“The Bills have made it clear that James Cook is their bellcow running back, and second-stringer Ray Davis has had minimal opportunities as a result. Through two games, Davis has carried the ball only once, gaining three yards,” Ventre wrote.

Ventre added that Davis has barely seen any snaps on offense, getting benched while practice squad call-up Frank Gore Jr. gets more playing time.

“While Cook has been on the field for 74 percent of offensive snaps, Davis has taken only 15 total reps as a running back over the season’s first two weeks,” Ventre wrote. “Somewhat surprisingly, while third-down back Ty Johnson has been unavailable, practice squad call-up Frank Gore Jr. has actually out-snapped Davis thus far this month.”

Davis was able to earn All-Pro honors as a kick returner last season, but the Bills added late competition when they signed veteran receiver and return specialist Greg Dortch after his missed final cuts with the Detroit Lions. Dortch has two more returns that Davis through the first two weeks, Ventre noted.

The moves have not hurt the Bills, who jumped out to a 2-0 start while scoring 36 points in their first game and 41 in their second.

More Competition Coming for Ray Davis

Davis could see even more competition starting this week. After missing the first two games, Johnson is set to return against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

SB Nation reporter Chris Trapasso noted that Johnson has been one of the most productive members of the offense when given the opportunities, arguing that he should move solidly above Davis on the depth chart.