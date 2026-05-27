Bills RB James Cook Sparks Concern After Skipping OTAs

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook ended his stalemate with the team last offseason by signing a massive contract extension, but has now sparked new concern after missing the team’s voluntary practice.

Cook was not among the players who attended OTAs on Tuesday, with one reporter pointing out that only about 10 of the team’s 90 rostered players missed out. Though there is no concern about Cook’s long-term future with the Bills, some expressed worry that he could be getting off to a bad start this offseason.

James Cook Opted Out of Voluntary Practice

Reporter Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 noted that the Bills had nearly a full backfield at OTAs on Tuesday, with Cook the only player who missed out.

“Bills RBs: Ray Davis, Ty Johnson, Frank Gore, Jr., and Desmond Reid (no James Cook today),” Capaccio wrote in a post on X, along with a video of the running backs going through drills.

Some fans questioned whether he could be holding out again, but Capaccio shot down that speculation and noted that there was no requirement for Cook to attend.

“There is no such thing as holding out when it’s voluntary. There were probably about 10 guys not there today,” Capaccio wrote.

Cook was also not seen at the first round of OTAs earlier in May, Capaccio shared, and several other veteran players missed out this time. Cornerback Christian Benford, tight end Dawson Knox, and edge rushers Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb were also not in attendance.

There is no indication that Cook will miss the team’s mandatory minicamp, which kicks off in a few weeks.

Strong Outlook for James Cook in 2026

Despite missing the team’s optional practice, Cook has shown no signs of discontent with the team and the contract extension he signed last year. Cook rewarded the team with the first rushing title by a Bills running back in more than 50 years, giving the team a strong rushing complement to Josh Allen and the passing game.

SI.com’s Alex Brasky believes Cook can repeat the performance in 2026.

“If all goes well and he remains healthy, Cook should once again be among the most feared running backs in the NFL,” Brasky wrote. “And to make matters even more favorable for the Bills, Cook’s contract he signed last offseason worth $11.5 million average annual value has proven to be a steal. A huge win for Buffalo.”

Brasky noted that the Bills have a strong overall backfield, including backups Ty Johnson and Ray Davis, who made a name for himself as a kick returner and earned All-Pro honors.

“Buffalo did not draft a running back this season and hasn’t done so since Davis in 2024,” Brasky wrote. “However, they still have Frank Gore Jr. on the roster and also brought in undrafted free agent Desmond Reid for the offseason workout program.

“This is as strong of a position group as you’ll find on the Bills roster and it’s only getting stronger.”Buffalo Bills running back James Cook skipped OTAs this week, which sparked some concern among fans.