Bills Receiver Faces Big Prediction After Shaky Rookie Season

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman had a strong start to his rookie year, but was derailed by an injury and ultimately left the coaching staff yearning to see more in his second year.

One analyst believes Coleman will do just that.

Reporter Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports identified potential “under-the-radar” stars, putting Coleman as the top candidate for the Bills. Sullivan predicted that Coleman would find a bigger role in the offense in 2025, picking up targets from a veteran who left in free agency.

Keon Coleman Won’t Be Forgotten This Season

Coleman came to the team with high expectations, the Bills taking him with the first pick of the NFL draft’s second round and clearing the way for him to take a big role by parting ways with top receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.

Coleman finished the season with 29 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns, but saw a big dropoff after suffering a wrist injury and missing five weeks midway through the season. He had a quiet run in the playoffs, making three receptions on eight targets for a total of 22 yards.

Sullivan suggested that Coleman is on the way to a bigger role in the coming season.

“With Khalil Shakir inking a four-year extension this offseason and the Bills signing Josh Palmer in free agency, folks may be forgetting Coleman,” Sullivan wrote. “The 2024 second-round pick had a solid rookie season but is primed to break out in 2025.”

Sullivan added that despite the Bills adding some more veteran talent to the wide receiver room, one departure in particular could clear the way for him to get more targets.

“While the Bills added Palmer, they also let fellow wideout Mack Hollins leave in free agency, which opens the door for Coleman to adopt some of his 50 targets from last season, adding to what should be a growing amount of volume from Josh Allen,” Sullivan wrote.

Sullivan pointed out that Coleman showed some “big-play ability” last season, averaging 19.2 yards per reception.

“Given that Allen has one of the best arms in the NFL, this duo could make some serious splashes,” Sullivan wrote.

Bills Expect More From Coleman Next Season

The Bills have already made it clear that they want to see Coleman take a leap in 2025. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said after the conclusion of the season that he had a “rocky” rookie season.

“I thought he got off to a start that he built momentum through, and then he got injured, and then from there on, it was rather rocky,” McDermott said.

McDermott said he had faith that Coleman would bounce back in 2025, noting that he had the drive and determination necessary to succeed in Buffalo.

“We’re looking for him to learn from those moments of adversity, and come back and have a really, really, really strong offseason and get himself going into the start of season two,” McDermott said. “And that takes a certain type of person with a certain drive and determination and fire in their heart, and it’s going to be Keon’s turn to show that he has that this offseason.”