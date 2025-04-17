Bills Reunite With Former $69 Million Starter Before NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills took an axe to their roster ahead of the 2024 NFL season, abruptly released six veterans in order to get younger and more cap-compliant.

One of the toughest goodbyes was cornerback Tre’Davious White. White signed a four-year $69 million extension in 2020 and was under contract through 2025. However, an ACL tear prematurely ended White’s 2022 NFL season before he tore his Achilles in Week 4 during the 2023 season.

Amid White’s back-to-back injuries, he missed 30 games over the three seasons. Following his release, White went on to sign a one-year, $4.25 million deal with Los Angeles Rams, however, things didn’t work out in Southern California. The Rams ultimately sent White to the Baltimore Ravens before the trade deadline. In the exchange, Baltimore sent Los Angeles 2026 seventh-round pick while Los Angeles included a 2027 seventh-round selection.

The 30-year-old appeared in seven regular-season games with the Ravens, recording 10 total tackles and three passes defensed. He added one solo tackle in two playoff game appearances. After lingering in free agency this offseason, the Bills made a move to bring White back to Buffalo for the 2025 NFL season.

The Bills Signed Tre’Davious White to A 1-year Deal Worth Up to $6.8 Million

ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on April 17, “Bills and CB Tre White reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $6.8 million, per his agents Kevin Conner and Robert Brown of @UniSportsMgmt. White now returns to Buffalo, where he played from 2017-‘23 and was a two-time Pro-Bowl selection.

“Conner and Bills GM Brandon Beane made progress on a new deal during the league meetings, and then closed it out today.”

Despite White’s exit last year, a sliver of hope always remained that Buffalo could re-sign at a cheaper deal. Bills head coach Sean McDermott got emotional speaking to reporters after White’s release last March. “To me, it’s tragic, in some ways, because of the injuries, and had not the injuries occurred, who knows where his time in Buffalo would have taken him and us?” McDermott said.

“I think he’s one of the best defensive backs to ever play in Buffalo – I really believe that.”

WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio posted on Thursday, “after Ravens-Bills playoff game last season, White told me he’d love to opportunity to come back to Buffalo if that possibility presented itself. It has and he did.”

Will Tre’Davious White Keep the Bills From Drafting a CB in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Adding White, the Bills’ first-round pick from the 2017 NFL draft, shouldn’t stop Buffalo from adding a cornerback in the 2025 NFL draft. White is more of an insurance player who adds valuable veteran experience to the Bills’ locker room.

ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg posted, “This doesn’t take away from outside cornerback being a serious need in this year’s draft. But a good veteran addition to the room that is, of course, very familiar with this defense.

WROC-TV’s Thad Brown posted, “Really like Bills bringing Tre White back. Knows defense. Knows locker room where he will absolutely help. Can trust him to start week 1 if necessary. Think still a high level ceiling for White, especially in Buffalo. Fair to question where he’s at after injuries but probably best option available to protect if Bills miss on CB in draft.”