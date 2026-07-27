BREAKING: Bills Reveal New ‘Nickel City’ Alternate Jersey, Fans React

The Buffalo Bills have some new digs for 2026, unveiling their new “Nickel City” alternate jersey design on Monday morning.

The team had built anticipation by sharing a post teasing a 9:30 a.m. ET announcement, which came on the final day before training camp opened in full. The team shared a 90-second video revealing the gray and blue design, which was meant to pay tribute to the team’s working-class fans.

The centerpiece of the design was the jersey’s blue collar.

“A blue collar town that never backs down,” the team shared in its announcement. “We are the Nickel City.”

Bills Fans Share Thoughts on Jersey

The team’s video featured several construction workers who played a role in building the new stadium, which is set to open this season. The team drew parallels between the jersey and the team’s blue-collar fan base.

“To see them coming out with blue collars, the Bills represent that part of the city. We’re just resilient,” one worker said.

The team’s announcement drew some immediate reaction from fans — mostly negative. Many fans wanted the team to continue the trend from the final game at the old stadium, when the team wore red helmets and blue jerseys reminiscent of the 1990s teams.

“All fans wanted were the 90’s throwbacks and you came up with these abominations. Ridiculous,” one fan wrote in a post on X.

Others called out the team for the nod to blue-collar workers at a time when ticket prices are soaring. The new stadium instituted personal seat licensing for the first time, raising the prices for season tickets and shrinking the base of tickets available to non-season ticket holders.

Bills Fans Had Seen Leaked Jersey for Months

Prior to the announcement on Monday, there had been anticipation building that the team would be unveiling its new alternate jersey. Pictures of a gray design with blue numbers and an all-blue helmet with a red buffalo had been circulating on social media for months, drawing mixed reactions among fans.

This is now the second consecutive year that the Bills have unveiled a new jersey design. In 2025, they adopted an all-white and gray “Cold Front” jersey for an October game against the New England Patriots. Though they were initially popular among fans, SI.com’s Owen Klein noted that the jerseys turned out to be less practical in games.

“The Bills’ Rivalries uniforms that debuted in Week 5 of last season against the New England Patriots were received well initially, especially surrounding the iced-out Buffalo logo,” Klein wrote. “However, they were bashed online because the numbers were hard to see on the field.”

The new design seems to correct that mistake, Klein added.

“The Bills certainly have not made that mistake again, with their uniforms sporting blue numbers to make identifying who’s who easier,” Klein wrote. “If there is a lesson to be learned from all the discourse surrounding the Bills’ rumored new uniforms, it’s that they are not to be judged until they are seen on the field if they are true.”