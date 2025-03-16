Bills ‘Reward’ Running Back with a New Contract

Many thought the Buffalo Bills could reward one of the most productive running backs on the roster from a season ago with a lucrative contract extension after James Cook produced 18 total touchdowns in 2024.

Well, the Bills did sign one of their running backs to a contract extension — just not the player many expected.

Bills Re-Sign RB Ty Johnson

While many believe getting a long-term deal done with Cook is a priority for the Bills organization this offseason, this didn’t stop the Buffalo front office from keeping one of their biggest backfield contributors from last year’s roster with the team for 2025.

As reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, RB Ty Johnson has a agreed to a new multi-year deal with the Bills through the 2026 season.

Fowler posted on X, “Running back Ty Johnson is returning to the #Bills on a two-year deal, per source. Johnson emerged as a versatile third-down back for Buffalo, now gets rewarded.”

Johnson has bounced around the league during his pro career, but managed to carve out a nice role in the Bills’ offense last year with four touchdowns on just 59 total touches. Additionally, he averaged 5.2 yards per carry and 15.7 yards per reception in a complementary role to Cook in the Buffalo backfield.

Johnson mainly contributed in passing situations in 2024, but did make the most of his opportunities when both Cook and Ray Davis weren’t on the field.

Previously, Johnson spent time with the New York Jets and Detroit Lions with his best season coming back in 2021 with 238 rushing yards to go with 372 receiving yards as a member of the Jets. This was the only other season where Johnson found the end zone on four occasions.

What Does This Deal Mean for James Cook?

Johnson’s deal didn’t exactly break the bank for the Bills with his contract reportedly coming in at $5 million over the next two years. This deal shouldn’t get the Bills Mafia too concerned about the prospects of Cook receiving a contract extension at some point in the near future.

Yet, the Bills did prioritize re-signing or restructuring some other deals on the roster this offseason.

Josh Allen received a massive six-year contract extension worth up to $330 million with an absurd $250 million guaranteed. Allen is the reigning league MVP at the most valuable position in the NFL, which makes this extension very easy to understand.

Additionally, Buffalo did extend the contracts of leading pass rusher Gregory Rousseau, leading receiver Khalil Shakir, and linebacker Terrel Bernard earlier this offseason — which could make Cook feel like the odd man out at the moment.

Cook was a standout performer both in the regular season and the playoffs. His 1,267 total yards on 239 total touches gave him a solid 6.7 yards per touch average over the 2024 NFL season.

Cooks’ production jumped in the playoffs with 272 rushing yards and three scores over 53 carries in three games. He also chipped in with six receptions for 64 yards.

One could make an argument that Cook is the second most valuable player on the offense behind Allen, which makes his contract situation one worth monitoring entering the 2025 NFL season.