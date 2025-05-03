The Buffalo Bills are adding more talent to their rookie minicamp, extending an invite to a quarterback who just ended a record-setting college career.

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson noted that the Bills extended a minicamp invite to Southeast Missouri quarterback Paxton DeLaurent. The Bills did not draft or sign a quarterback and will need an arm for drills at minicamp, with DeLaurent getting the chance to show off his stuff in the hopes of earning an NFL contract.

Paxton DeLaurent Had Successful College Career

DeLaurent had a successful three seasons at SEMO, setting a program record with 8,563 career passing yards and 63 passing touchdowns. As Luke Randle of KFVS reported, the 6-foot-5 quarterback went undrafted after spending much of the offseason rehabbing a lingering injury.

“DeLaurent spent much of the offseason rehabbing from a shoulder injury he sustained in the Redhawks’ 2024 season opener,” Randle reported. “During the offseason, DeLaurent also participated in Mizzou’s Pro Day with fellow SEMO teammate Dorian Anderson, a Pro Day that had scouts from all 32 NFL teams present.”

DeLaurent also received an invite from the Kansas City Chiefs to throw at their minicamp, and it was not clear yet whether he would accept both invites or pick one over the other. Rookie minicamp represents an important opportunity for undrafted players to show off their skills in hopes of earning an NFL contract.

The Bills have found success with these invites in the past. Last year, University of Buffalo linebacker Joe Andreessen earned a rookie minicamp invite and impressed the team enough to get a contract. After turning heads during training camp and the preseason, Andreesseen was added to the team’s final roster and played an important role on special teams last season.

The Bills went heavy on defense in the NFL draft, using six of their nine picks on that side of the ball, but have added talent on offense in undrafted free agency.

Bills Looking at Another Rookie Quarterback

DeLaurent is now the second quarterback to get a rookie minicamp invite from the Bills. Ryan Talbot of Syracuse.com reported that the team also extended an invitation to Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma. Talbot wrote that there was “a ton of interest league-wide” in Elgersma, who was also invited to play at the Green Bay Packers’ rookie minicamp.

Though Elgersma went undrafted, he was able to generate some NFL buzz after a strong season and impressive performances at the Senior Bowl, Sportsnet reported.