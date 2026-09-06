NFL Announces Punishment for Bills Rookie Safety Before Season Begins

Buffalo Bills rookie Jalon Kilgore is already losing some of his first NFL paychecks.

The league announced this weekend that the safety had been handed down punishment for a hit in the team’s preseason finale. Kilgore is in line for a significant role with the team this season, but not before coughing up some money to the NFL.

Jalon Kilgore Handed NFL Fine for Preseason Hit

The NFL announced that Kilgore had been fined $5,560 for illegal use of the helmet against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The play occurred in the closing minute of the first half, a game where the Bills came back to win.

Kilgore was not the only Bills player to be handed a preseason fine. Defensive end Landon Jackson was fined $8,190 for unnecessary roughness in the first preseason game, and offensive lineman Chase Lundt was fined $5,868 for taunting in the second game.

The fine is significant for Kilgore, a fifth-round rookie who signed a four-year, $4.8-million contract.

Bills Rookie Faces Big Opportunity as Season Begins

Kilgore turned in some impressive performances through training camp and the preseason, giving him the chance to work his way up the depth chart at a key position. The Bills have a few question marks at safety, including whether the injury to veteran addition C.J. Gardner-Johnson could impact him in the regular season.

Kilgore shared reps with veteran Damar Hamlin as Gardner-Johnson’s primary backup, and the rookie showed a strong ability to get to the quarterback on blitzes.

“I’m a big, fast, long guy so I feel like my blitzing ability can definitely help me get to the quarterback and definitely help some good schemes for the defense,” Kilgore said, via the Democrat & Chronicle.

Kilgore could also earn some reps at special teams, but Gardner-Johnson predicted he would get some other opportunities to play on defense over the course of the season.

“He’s a young guy who’s prepared,” Gardner-Johnson said. “The season is a marathon so you must remain prepared constantly. It’s crucial to understand how things unfold over the course of the year, especially since players sustain injuries. There’s a chance your number gets called sooner than anticipated, with a young player trying to step in early simply to get on the field. Nevertheless, he is a phenomenal talent. He has been developing in an excellent environment alongside many veteran players, and the focus remains on continuing to nurture his growth.”