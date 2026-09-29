The Buffalo Bills are getting a space-filling defensive lineman back from suspension, but will need to clear some room for him to return to the 53-man roster.

The team is getting defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis back after he served a suspension for a failed drug test. Mathis was expected to play an important role in the team’s defensive line rotation, though exactly where he’ll fit on the roster remains in question.

Bills Likely Need to Cut Player for Phidarian Mathis

As reporter Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 noted, the Bills have a few days to determine where they will fit Mathis on their 53-man roster.

“Bills DT Phidarian Mathis has officially been added back to the active roster after his 3-week suspension has been lifted,” Capaccio shared in a post on X. “The Bills get a 3-day exemption (Thursday) before having to make a roster move.”

Mathis appeared in six games for the Bills last season, making 13 total tackles. He has appeared in 29 games over this four-year NFL career, which started as a second-round pick of the Washington Commanders in 2022.

The Bills could free up a spot by moving a player to injured reserve, though it’s not clear whether they have any candidates. Defensive lineman T.J. Sanders missed Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers after an emergency medical procedure during the week.

As The Associated Press noted, Bills head coach Joe Brady revealed that Sanders had an appendectomy and would miss an indefinite period of time.