“Brady didn’t provide a timetable on Sanders’ return in announcing the player had surgery a day earlier. The second-year player was a projected starter, and has yet to appear in a game this season after missing Buffalo’s first two games with a knee injury,” the report noted.

DeWayne Carter Seized Opportunity During Phidarian Mathis’ Suspension

Bills defensive lineman DeWayne Carter benefitted from the suspension, helping him make the final roster when he was considered a cut candidate late in training camp and the preseason.

Carter had made the most of his opportunity, appearing in all three games with one start. He made six total tackles including one tackle for a loss, capturing some attention for his strong play.

“I legit had to look him up when he popped off the screen against the #Lions. DeWayne Carter is a baller,” Rapoport wrote in a post on X.