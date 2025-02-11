Bills Connected to Speedy Chiefs WR as Free Agency Approaches

The Buffalo Bills overhauled their wide receiving room last offseason, parting ways with their top two receivers while adding some new talent to the group.

The team could continue refining the position this offseason while addressing one of the biggest areas of need — speed. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano suggested that the Bills could be in the running for soon-to-be-free agent wide receiver Hollywood Brown, who just completed a run to the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bills Loom as Threat to Sign Hollywood Brown

The ESPN report noted that the Chiefs value Brown and hope to bring him back to the team for 2025, but could face a strong challenge from the Bills in free agency.

“The Chiefs very much want to keep receiver Hollywood Brown, who should have a good market due to teams’ desire for speed options on the outside,” Fowler and Graziano wrote. “Mahomes advocated for signing Brown last year and will likely do so again. Will another star quarterback — like Josh Allen — be next? People with the Chiefs I spoke to this week believe that Allen has long wanted to play with Brown.”

Brown was a high-profile addition to Kansas City’s offense last offseason but suffered an injury in training camp and missed the majority of the season. He appeared in two games during the regular season, making nine receptions for 91 yards. Brown also made five receptions for 50 yards in three playoff games.

The Bills lack a true speedster to stretch the field, a skill that Brown could add to their roster.

Bills ‘Disappointed’ in Rookie Wide Receiver

After trading top wide receiver Stefon Diggs and allowing No. 2 Gabe Davis to leave in free agency, the Bills added some youth in second-round draft pick Keon Coleman. Though he showed some flashes of strong play, Coleman also struggled with injuries and inconsistent play during the season.

At his year-end press conference, Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the team hoped Coleman would show more improvement over the final stretch of the season after returning from injury.

“I would say probably was a little disappointed in the return from the injury,” he said. “I did not see the same player down the stretch from a physicality, some of the things that he needs to use his size.”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott also noted Coleman’s stilted progress, saying he hopes the wide receiver can build on the promise he showed earlier in the season.

“He was really starting to get it,” head coach Sean McDermott added. “And then he had the injury, he didn’t play his best down the stretch and some of it was due to coming off the injury but it is something he can learn from and improve on moving forward.”

Coleman finished the season with 29 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns. He was largely a non-factor in the playoffs, making just three receptions for 22 yards. Coleman appeared in just 53% of the team’s offensive snaps in the AFC Championship game loss to the Chiefs, the second-lowest percentage for the entire season.