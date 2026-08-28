Bills Expected to Name $8 Million 34-Game Quarterback as Josh Allen’s Backup: Report

The Buffalo Bills preseason has come to a close and there are plenty of NFL rumors regarding who the team will keep on the roster. Buffalo has until Sunday, August 30, to finalize the team’s final 53-man roster.

All eyes are on the quarterback battle behind Josh Allen. Shane Buechele and Kyle Allen have been competing for the backup quarterback role.

The Associated Press reported that Allen is expected to be named QB2 over Buechele. Bills head coach Joe Brady appeared to tip his hand by holding Allen out of the game, while Buechele played the entire preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The final preseason game is typically reserved for players fighting to make the final roster.

“With Kyle Allen appearing to have locked up the primary backup job behind Josh Allen, Buechele handled the quarterback duties in finishing 26 for 38 for 196 yards,” the Associated Press detailed on August 27.

Let’s dive into the latest Bills news and rumors.

Bills Rumors: QB Shane Buechele Is Projected to be Cut

The bigger question is whether the Bills will keep all three quarterbacks on the final roster. Smart money is on the Bills releasing Buechele and attempting to re-sign the veteran to the team’s practice squad.

“I thought this was one of my best preseasons, if not the best,” Buechele noted, per Associated Press. “I don’t know how this thing is going to roll, but just staying in prayer and seeing what happens.”

Bills News: Kyle Allen Predicted to be Named QB2 Behind Josh Allen

ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg projects that Allen will be named the Bills backup quarterback, while Buechele will be released. Buffalo could still look to re-sign Buechele to the team’s practice squad.

“Kyle Allen and Shane Buechele haven’t had the most memorable training camp so far, but they each had some highlights Saturday,” Getzenberg detailed on August 24. “Allen started the (second preseason) game, going 10-for-12 for 128 yards and one touchdown, while Buechele threw for 111 yards and a 71-yard TD pass to Ja’Mori Maclin.

“While starter Josh Allen has not missed a start since his rookie season in 2018, having a backup who is capable for security is important for a contending team. Though Kyle Allen’s camp performance hasn’t been stellar, he showed Saturday why he’s in line to again back up the 2024 NFL Most Valuable Player.”

Bills QB Shane Buechele Played the Entire Preseason Finale vs. Steelers

Allen holds the edge over Buechele when it comes to experience. The veteran has played in 34 NFL games, including 19 starts.

Allen is on a two-year, $4.1 million contract with the Bills that is slated to go through the 2027 season. The signal-caller has earned $8.7 million over his NFL career.

Brady reflected on Buechele’s performance against the Steelers.

“Seeing him go down there, you can see the energy, you can see the excitement,” Brady noted, per BuffaloBills.com. “Look at the whole sideline once we got that two-point play. It was real cool for him to get that opportunity, that experience.

“It’s hard as a backup quarterback. You don’t get to play a lot of football, especially with the starter that we have. And so, when they get those opportunities to make the most of it, it’s a lot of fun.”