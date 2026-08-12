Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Announces Personal News as Preseason Nears

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is expected to face a battle for a roster spot this year, but the veteran still has time for a very personal endeavor.

Hamlin announced a new charitable endeavor, one that takes place as the team is set to open the preseason. Hamlin has been a steady contributor for the Bills on defense and special teams, but an influx of new defensive backs could leave him on the wrong side of the roster bubble as final cuts near.

Damar Hamlin Giving Back

Hamlin took to Instagram this week to announce an event to benefit children in his native Pittsburgh. The Chasing M’s Foundation Kick it Back to School Event included a backpack giveaway along with other events to celebrate the end of the summer.

Hamlin has been active with his foundation, holding events to benefit underpriviliged children and promoting heart health after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field in a 2023 game.

“Since experiencing cardiac arrest on January 2, 2023, my family and I have been blessed by good wishes, prayers, donations, and support from people around the world. I have been honored to give back by leading my charity, Chasing M’s Foundation,” Hamlin shared on the charity’s website. “Together, we have created a movement to save lives, protect kids, and empower lasting change. When it comes to giving back, we are just getting started.”

The Bills safety has been recognized for his dedication to charity, earning a nomination for ESPN’s Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award. ESPN noted that the award honors athletes who have taken efforts to give back to their communities.

“The Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award is given to an athlete whose continuous, demonstrated leadership has created a measured positive impact on their community through sports,” the press release noted. “The candidate must embrace the core principles that Muhammad Ali embodied so well, including confidence, conviction, dedication, giving and respect.”

Damar Hamlin Faces Roster Battle

Hamlin has been a regular for the Bills since joining the team as a sixth-round pick in 2021, appearing in 53 games with 27 starts. He served as a reserve safety and special teams regular, but the team’s addition of new defensive backs could leave him on the wrong side of the cut line.

ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg predicted that Hamlin would fall below some other versatile defensive backs who are also expected to take on roles on special teams.

“Safety depth has turned into a strength. In turn, that leaves Damar Hamlin in a tricky spot,” Getzenberg wrote. “The edge in versatility goes to [Jalon] Kilgore and [Jordan] Hancock, while [Sam] Franklin was brought back for his special teams abilities. Hamlin certainly has a chance to make the roster, but he’ll have to prove why he deserves a spot as a contributor on defense and special teams. This is a group to watch.”